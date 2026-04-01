The Meghalaya government has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Starlink India to pilot satellite-based internet services across remote and difficult terrains in the state.

The proposed pilot will focus on key sectors such as education, healthcare, disaster management and economic development.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the partnership builds on the state’s broader push towards digital governance and infrastructure improvements.

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“Over the past 8 years, we have strengthened infrastructure, embraced technology, and improved governance, reducing processes that once took 30 days to just 3 days. Yet, connecting our remotest schools, health centres, and communities remains a challenge,” Sangma said.

Starlink provides internet through a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, enabling connectivity without relying on traditional infrastructure such as mobile towers or fibre networks.

“Our partnership to introduce advanced satellite connectivity technology marks an important step toward bridging this gap. This initiative will help save lives through better healthcare access, improve learning opportunities for students, and enhance livelihoods for farmers and rural communities,” he added.

The chief minister also outlined a broader ambition to position the state as a regional technology hub.

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“We are also committed to transforming Shillong into a hub for IT and technology in the Northeast, creating opportunities for our talented youth and building a strong digital ecosystem for the future,” he said.

“Meghalaya has seen credible transformation through technology and we are hopeful that this collaboration will help us reach the remotest corners of our state and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

However, the rollout of Starlink services in India remains subject to regulatory approvals. The company has not yet been allocated satellite spectrum for commercial operations and must meet security compliance requirements, along with setting up ground infrastructure such as earth stations.

Earlier in February, the Gujarat government signed an LoI with Starlink to pilot satellite-based internet connectivity across remote, border and underserved regions.

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The government said the rollout would focus on improving digital service delivery in tribal regions, including Aspirational Districts such as Narmada and Dahod, while also strengthening connectivity for police outposts, disaster management centres, wildlife monitoring and agricultural research facilities.