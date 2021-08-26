Mi Smarter Living Event 2022: Mi Notebook, Mi Band 6, Mi TV 5X and three more products launching today

Xiaomi is set to host its Mi Smarter Living 2022 event in India on Thursday afternoon. The electronics maker is expected to unveil a total of six products during the event including the Mi Band 6, next-generation and Mi TV 5X. Xiaomi has also teased the launch of Mi Security Camera, Mi Router, and Mi Shoes. This is Xiaomi's annual event for introducing IoT devices. Just like Xiaomi's other launch events for 2021, Mi Smarter Living 2022 will also be an online launch event and all the products will be unveiled virtually.

The Mi Smarter Living 2022 is scheduled to start at 12 noon on Thursday afternoon. The livestreaming of the launch event will be available on Xiaomi's official website and social media handles. Before the event, here is a look at everything Xiaomi can launch during Mi Smarter Living 2022.

Mi Band 6

Mi Band 6 will probably be the most exciting product at the Mi Smarter Living 2022. Xiaomi's fitness bands have been very popular among Indian consumers because of their high value. The Mi Band 6 has already been launched in China and most of its features are already known. It is likely to feature a 1.56-inch colour AMOLED display that is 50 percent larger than the 1.1-inch screen on the Mi Band 5. The Mi Band 6 supports more than 60 watch faces, has SpO2 monitoring and can auto detect six workout modes.

It can keep tabs on 30 exercise modes - 15 new ones and 15 that were also present on the Mi Band 5. The Mi Band 6 can last up to 14 days on a single charge and can extend the battery life up to 19 days with normal usage. It is 50 meters water-resistant.

New Mi Notebook

Xiaomi has been teasing the Mi Notebook launch for a few days now. The next-generation Mi Notebook is expected to focus on the display quality. It is tipped to feature a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and a high screen refresh rate. Xiaomi has already been promoting the Mi Notebook for its backlit keyboard.

The laptop also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power. The Xiaomi notebook is likely powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel core processors. The company may launch more than one models of the Mi Notebook.

Mi TV 5X

Xiaomi is also set to introduce the next generation of its smart TV. The company will unveil the Mi TV 5X which will succeed the popular Mi TV 4X line-up. Again, Xiaomi can launch the smart TV in multiple screen sizes, and one of them can be 55-inches. Xiaomi has already revealed that the Mi TV 5X will come with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support.

The upcoming smart TV will come equipped with 40W speakers and Xiaomi has tied up with IMDB, the world's leading entertainment guide and database. The company has also confirmed that you will get far-filed microphone with support for Google Assistant. The TV will also run Xiaomi's PatchWall UI.

Mi Security Camera

Xiaomi will also launch a new security camera during the event. The company hasn't revealed too many details about this product but, it should offer decetnt video quality and dual-band Wi-Fi for smoother connectivity. The camera will be operated via the Mi Home app available for iOS and Android devices.

Mi Router

Xiaomi is also set to launch its first ever Wi-Fi router in India. Again, we know little about the prouct. However, it will aim to offer fast connectivity speeds and you will be able to control the security and internet performance through the companion app.

Mi Shoes

Lastly, Xiaomi will also launch the new Mi shoes which it claims will be light and flexible. The shoes come with a high elastic fit for comfort and are protected against odour-causing microbes and bacteria. The Mi Shoes will be offered in a variety of colour options.