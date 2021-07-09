Micromax IN 2C smartphone launch likely in August, price may be under Rs 10,000

Micromax is about to launch a new phone in India. It is going to be a part of the IN series, and if rumours are anything to go by, this phone is called IN 2C. Now, the phone has already made its way to the Geekbench benchmarking platform, along with key specifications. And based on this listing, some reports have suggested the launch of the Micromax IN 2C will take place sometime in July. Meanwhile, another report has pointed at an August launch of the next Micromax IN smartphone.

According to a report by The Mobile Indian, citing sources close to the matter, the launch of Micromax IN 2C will happen in August. A July launch is not possible, the sources told the publication, because the phone is "still in the planning stage." However, Micromax could be looking at bringing another phone possibly by the end of July. The Indian phone company may launch the Micromax IN 2B smartphone later this month if things go as planned, according to the report.

Besides the Micromax IN 2C, the IN 2B was also spotted recently on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. However, the rumours around IN 2C only gained momentum. Micromax has not said anything officially yet, but given the success of its IN brand, which it launched last year as a retort to the onslaught by Chinese phone brands, Micromax may soon go on a spree of phone launches. The IN brand already has three phones, IN Note 1, IN 1, and IN 1B.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Micromax IN 2C may come with a Unisoc T-610 processor, which has two Cortex-A75 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This Unisoc processor is coupled with the Mali-G52 GPU for graphics. The listing has revealed the IN 2C will have 4GB of RAM, but it is possible there will be more storage variants of the phone. The internal storage is not clear, but you can expect at least 32GB of memory on the phone. The Micromax IN 2C will also be the first phone to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Geekbench platform also shows scores for the phone. The IN 2C scored 347 in the single-core test and 1127 in the multi-core test.

The Micromax IN 2C is expected to cost below Rs 10,000, but since there is no confirmation from Micromax yet, take this with a pinch of salt.

Micromax's latest phone, the IN 1 is a pretty good phone for its price. It impressed me with its speed, camera capabilities, display, and battery life. In my review, I wrote, "Micromax is giving hope to Indian buyers who are reluctant to go for a Chinese phone. I have met several such people who frown at the name of a brand that has a Chinese association. Micromax serves those people, in addition to luring those who do not care about the origin of the smartphone brand. It is a little less compelling for the latter to go for Micromax, which has re-emerged after a long time because they would rather go for Redmi or Realme. But In 1 can make it happen."