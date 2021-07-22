Micromax to launch new phone on July 30, IN 2B likely

Micromax is holding an event on July 30 to launch a new phone in the IN series, which it debuted last year. The Indian smartphone company has teased the phone on Twitter, calling it a "No Hang Phone". Micromax may not be telling what this phone is going to be, but rumours suggested it may be the IN 2B, or even the IN 2C, both of which were recently spotted on certification websites. The Micromax IN 2B would be the successor to the IN 1B that came last year, while the IN 2C would be a new phone.

According to the Geekbench benchmarking website, the Micromax IN 2B is going to come with a Unisoc T610 processor under the hood. This is one of the affordable chipsets, which means the phone is going to be entry-level. Yet, Micromax is touting this phone will not "hang", which means it will not freeze when in use. Since I have not tried the processor, I am not sure how good its performance would be, but the listing suggests there will be at least 4GB of RAM on the phone, which is adequately good to avoid phone freezes.

The Micromax IN 2B scored 350 points in single-core and 1,200 points in multi-core tests, and these scores are similar to those of the MediaTek Helio G80, which you can find on phones such as Realme Narzo 10, Poco M2, Redmi 9 Prime, and Tecno POVA. All these phones are sub-Rs 10,000, which gives Micromax an opportunity to gain an edge over these brands by pricing the IN 2B a bit lower.

Similarly, the Micromax IN 2C would also have a Unisoc T610 processor inside. This chipset has two Cortex-A75 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz, according to Geekbench. There is a Mali-G52 GPU for graphics. The listing revealed the IN 2C would also have 4GB of RAM, but it is possible there would be more storage variants of the phone. The internal storage is not clear, but you can expect at least 32GB of memory on the phone. The Micromax IN 2C is likely to be the first phone to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Geekbench platform also shows scores for the phone. The IN 2C scored 347 in the single-core test and 1127 in the multi-core test.

Micromax teased that the upcoming phone will have a big display, a big battery, a pocket-friendly design, good cameras, and robust software support. For what it is worth, Micromax's upcoming phone -- whether it is IN 2B or IN 2C -- is going to give some competition to the likes of Realme Narzo 10. The event is scheduled for July 30.