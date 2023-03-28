MIUI 14 has arrived for some Xiaomi phones in India, and here are 14 new features it is bringing to users

Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 14 based on Android 13 in India. Xiaomi 13 Pro, company's flagship phone, was the first to receive the software out of the box but a lot of other Xiaomi, Redmi and even Poco phones will get the update in the coming days. Xiaomi claims to have improved notification management and application cleaning with MIUI 14 along with introducing a host of new features including a Pixel-like object eraser, dual floating windows and enlarged folders. The new Xiaomi UI also promises a more personalised and visually rich experience. The first few phones to receive the update will include Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Mi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. All of these phones will get the update in the first quarter of 2023.

I have been using the MIUI 14 on Xiaomi 13 Pro over the last two weeks and here are 14 cool features that you should know and definitely try as well -

1. Enlarged Folders

This is such a fun and useful feature that I often wonder why more smartphone companies haven't introduced it yet. As the name explains, MIUI 14 allows you to increase the size of any folder on the home screen. It was two benefits - one the enlarged folders are highlighted and are easier to identify on the home screen - second you can directly tap on any app and open it without having to actually open the folder. To use enlarged folders, tap and hold on any folder on the home screen, select edit folder and you will see the options to select between Enlarged and XXL sizes.

2. Ability to remove pre-installed apps

This is a feature that is likely to be an instant fit - especially among the traditional Xiaomi users. One of the biggest complaints of Xiaomi users has been that there are too many pre-installed apps and most of them can't be removed. Steps have been taken in the past to correct this but, MIUI 14 takes a huge step in terms of giving more control to users. In the latest version of the software, you can remove almost every app, including Xiaomi's own Mi Store and Xiaomi Service+ app. So, now you can use the phone as you want.

3. Pocket mode

Here is a feature that probably should have arrived earlier but is good to have - Pocket mode. Again, pretty self-explanatory, this feature prevents accidental touches while your phone is in the pocket. This can be enabled from the Settings menu. Simply search pocket and enable 'no pocket dial'.

4. New wallpapers

Next up are two minor but, visual changes. First of them are the new wallpapers. Xiaomi has introduced a total of six new wallpapers on MIUI 14. Most of them look inspired by iPhone wallpapers but it is always good to have more options to play with.

5. New settings menu

Another very small change, only noticeable when you are using MIUI 13 and MIUI 14 side-by-side is how clean the Settings menu has become. There is lesser spacing between the text and sub-text, making the whole thing more visually appealing. A few settings options have also been more around for easy access.

6. Copy text from photo

MIUI 14 introduces a host of new camera and gallery features. The first one I want to talk about is the ability to copy text from any picture. We have seen these feature previously in Samsung, Apple and Google phones and it's good to see Xiaomi devices getting it too. Basically, this feature allows you to copy text from any picture in the gallery and use it separately. It saves a lot of time.

7. Protective watermark

A very useful and underrated feature. I know much time we creators spend trying to find ways to protect our content. And, it's nearly impossible to find the ideal watermark as well as its positioning. Seems like Xiaomi has fixed that for us. Now, you can simply go to any picture, select protective watermark from the settings, put the text you want and the phone automatically creates a watermark and positions it on top of the picture. So easy!

8. Erase objects

Another feature borrowed from other premium phones from Samsung and Google - Object eraser. This feature can be used to magically remove people, objects and shadows from any picture. I really liked Xiaomi's implementation of this feature. While you still have the option to manually select the object you want to get rid of, there are few AI powered options as well - remove object, remove lines, remove people and remove shadows from food. All of them do exactly what their names promise.

9. Cutout feature

Another very useful photo editing feature on MIUI 14 is Cutout. It removes the background from any portrait image and allows users to replace it with some pre-sets and images of their choice. To use this, you need to open gallery, select the three-dot menu on the top right corner and tap on Cutout. It will then ask you to select the picture from which you want to remove the background. The rest of the process is self-explanatory.

10. Add captions

MIUI 14 also brings a very elaborate and capable video editor to the Xiaomi phones. It has more options than before and now you can simply edit a complete video on the phone itself. The first feature I want to talk about is the ability to add captions to any video from the video editor app itself. The option appears next to other video editing options. It also allows you to add opening and end credits to videos.

11. Pro mode for videos

There is also a Pro mode for editing videos on Xiaomi and Redmi phones running MIUI 14. It comes with several templates which can be added to videos. They colour tune your videos and add music to them. There are more options like the ability to add filters to recorded videos, change their aspect ratio for different social media platforms and more.

12. Enhance/Compress video quality

The new video editor on MIUI 14 also gives you the ability to enhance or compress the quality of a video. So, you can record a video in 4k, edit it and export it in 1080p resolution to save space on the phone. Similarly, you can record a video in 1080p resolution but export it in 4k for better details.

13. New widgets

Xiaomi has also introduced new widgets with MIUI 14. While some of these are already available in India, many others will be added later. For example, MIUI 14 comes with a new gallery widget which can be placed on the home screen. You can add pictures of your choice to the widget and use it as a carousel.

14. Dual floating windows

Floating windows have been available on smartphones for a while. Most flagship phones support them. In most cases, it is restricted to just one floating window. But, what MIUI 14 has done is that it has added the ability to run two floating windows on top of each other. The supported is still limited to a few apps but it definitely improves multitasking and productivity.