Netflix subscription plans get cheaper in India, mobile plan now starts at Rs 149

Netflix has the best news for Indian users. The streaming giant has slashed the prices of its subscriptions plans in a bid to ramp up its user base in the country. Netflix has reduced the prices of its subscription plans first time since it started offering its services in 2016. At a time when the telecom companies have hiked the rates of their prepaid plans, the reduced price of Netflix subscription plans will bring some respite to the users. Netflix's new development comes a day after Amazon Prime hiked the prices of its subscription plans.

The price of the Netflix mobile plan has been reduced to Rs 149 from Rs 199, the mobile plan lets users stream videos on phones and tablets at 480p, the Basic plan which allows users to stream videos and on a single mobile, tablet, computer or television screen at a time now costs Rs 199. The plan was earlier proved at Rs 499.

The Standard subscription plan that lets users stream videos at high definition now costs Rs 499 in India. The plan lets users stream videos on two different devices at the same time. The Standard plan was earlier priced at Rs 649. Now coming to the Premium plan, the plan was easier priced at Rs 799, will now cost users Rs 649 only. The Premium plan lets users browse videos at 4K+HDR. The Premium plan lets users watch four different devices at the same time with this plan.

As per MoneyControl, Netflix is also rolling out an auto-upgrade feature for the existing users from December 14. Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, has told the publication that the existing users will get option to auto-upgrade their plan to the next tier. For instance, if you are active on the Basic Plan, you can deny the upgrade and get the new plan at discounted rates.

Netflix will finally be able to attract more subscribers with its reduced prices. Interestingly, Amazon Prime has hiked the prices of its subscription plans and that would help Netflix users ramp up its user base.