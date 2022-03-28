Netflix subscription prices hiked but Indians should not worry

Netflix has hiked its subscription prices following the announcement back in January. The new prices are now coming into effect in the US and Canada and to soften the blow, Netflix is constantly intimating subscribers and telling them that their next bill will be a lot dearer. Netflix has increased the price by up to $20 in the US, causing the top-tier 4K plan to cost as much as $19.99 per month. That translates to roughly Rs 1,500 per month - much higher than the Indian price of Rs 649. So, if you have a Netflix subscription in India, you need not worry - at least for now.

According to The Verge, Netflix's basic plan now costs $9.99 per month, up from $8.99, while the standard plan is now priced at $15.49 per month, up from $13.99. Converting these prices into Indian currency, you get approximately Rs 760 for the basic tier and Rs 1,180 for the standard plan. But, here in India, Netflix charges only Rs 199 per month for the basic plan and Rs 499 monthly for the standard plan. There is a fourth "Mobile" tier in India that costs Rs 149 (about $1.95) per month and lets users watch content only on mobile devices.

The price hike was imminent in the US and Canada after Netflix earlier this year said it would have to begin charging its subscribers in accordance with the value it provides to them. Netflix hinted that it will release more TV shows and movies to justify the increase in subscription costs. Netflix recently stepped into the gaming industry with a handful of video games, and a higher revenue would allow it to pump more money into it. Since Netflix does not have an ad-supported model, the price hike seems like the only way to increase the production of more original content.

Besides the price hike in the US and Canada, Netflix is also testing a new way to discourage people from sharing passwords. Netflix said it would charge users additionally if their account was found being used outside of their IP location. Users who want to share passwords would have to pay more for up to two people. Password sharing is the biggest hindrance to Netflix's growth. Netflix allows up to five people and four simultaneous screens on its top-tier subscription, but there is no restriction on who is using the account as long as the aforementioned criteria are met.

Netflix's decision to hike subscription prices may influence other streaming services that have found their feet in the market. Amazon Prime also increased its membership price in the US to $139 annually, whereas, in India, it costs Rs 1,499 on a yearly basis.