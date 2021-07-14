Nokia XR20 launch likely on July 27, HMD teases Nokia phone that will not need mobile cover

Nokia Mobile is coming out with a new smartphone soon. HMD, the caretaker of Nokia's mobile business, has teased a phone for which, it says, you will not need a mobile case. HMD is clearly hinting at a rugged phone and the only one that comes to mind right now is the Nokia XR20. The Nokia XR20 has been a part of rumours for a while now, and if renders are anything to go by, the phone is going to come with an armour design.

HMD posted a photo on Twitter to tease this upcoming Nokia phone. There is a launch date, which is July 27, for this phone. In the photo, there is a hand holding a phone with a mobile case over it. The case has inscriptions saying: "With our newest Nokia phone you will never need a case again". HMD has not mentioned what this phone is going to be but the speculation strongly hints at the Nokia XR 20. The phone in the image has a round camera island with four sensors and ZEISS branding, which is what we also see on the Nokia X20.

The Nokia XR20 is likely going to be a slightly bumped-up version of the Nokia X20. According to rumours, the Nokia XR20 is going to use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that powers the Nokia X20. This means no change performance-wise, but the RAM capacity may change. A Geekbench listing of the Nokia XR20 pointed at 4GB of RAM on the phone. There will obviously be Android 11 software on the Nokia XR20, and HMD is likely to offer three years of software upgrades and up to three years of security updates on the Nokia XR20 because those are the things the company promises with each Nokia X20 unit.

There is not much available to make of what the Nokia XR20 would look like. HMD's teaser certainly gives some hint and going by that, the Nokia XR20 would look very similar to the Nokia X20. Nokia's phones are mostly the same design, and that is why I believe the Nokia XR20 will not undergo radical changes. The rugged part is, of course, interesting because HMD does not have a rugged smartphone in the existing line. With a rugged phone, HMD is looking at customers who work in harsh climatic conditions or have a line of work that requires added protection on phones and other fragile things.

HMD will reveal more information in the build-up to the launch of this Nokia phone, and we will bring that to you.