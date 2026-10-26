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Delhi Pollution Curbs From November 1: Outside-Delhi Vehicles Below BS-VI Barred

Delhi Pollution Curbs From November 1: Outside-Delhi Vehicles Below BS-VI Barred

Parking charges to double, PUC certificate to be mandatory for fuel purchases; construction and demolition restrictions to tighten during winter

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 7:47 PM IST
Delhi Pollution Curbs From November 1: Outside-Delhi Vehicles Below BS-VI Barred The restrictions are aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, road congestion and dust pollution during the winter months.

Delhi will implement a series of mandatory pollution-control measures from November 1, including restrictions on vehicles registered outside the capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, a 50% work-from-home requirement for government and private offices, and higher parking charges.

The measures are part of the Delhi government’s winter pollution-control framework, notified on June 23, which will remain in force annually from November 1 to February 28. The restrictions are aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, road congestion and dust pollution during the winter months.

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Under the notification, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from plying in the capital from November 1 to January 31.

CNG and electric vehicles, emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, and other specifically exempted categories will be excluded from the restriction. The measure does not amount to a blanket ban on all older vehicles in Delhi.

No PUC, no fuel

Delhi’s petrol, diesel and CNG/LPG retail outlets will be required to dispense fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

The requirement applies throughout the year, and vehicles found purchasing fuel without a valid certificate can be penalised. Authorities can verify compliance through physical certificates, automatic number plate recognition systems and electronic databases.

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Parking charges at authorised parking facilities will double from November 1 to February 28 to discourage private vehicle use. Parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation are exempt.

50% work-from-home requirement

Government and private offices operating within Delhi will be required to limit physical attendance to 50% from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services, including healthcare, public transport, electricity, water supply and sanitation, are exempt.

Office timings will also be staggered to reduce peak-hour congestion. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

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Construction restrictions to intensify

Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for essential public infrastructure projects. A complete construction and demolition ban will apply from December 10 to January 20, subject to specified exemptions for urgent government projects and emergency works.

Vehicles carrying construction materials, including sand, bricks, cement and debris, will also be barred from entering Delhi during the stricter restriction period, subject to exemptions for essential infrastructure, strategic projects and emergency works.

The framework also mandates anti-smog guns or mist systems at eligible large commercial buildings and under-construction sites. Resident welfare associations, housing societies and other establishments will be responsible for preventing open burning in areas under their control.

The directions will operate alongside the Commission for Air Quality Management’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with stricter GRAP measures taking precedence when invoked.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 7:47 PM IST
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