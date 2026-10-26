Delhi Pollution Curbs From November 1: Outside-Delhi Vehicles Below BS-VI Barred

Under the notification, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from plying in the capital from November 1 to January 31.

CNG and electric vehicles, emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, and other specifically exempted categories will be excluded from the restriction. The measure does not amount to a blanket ban on all older vehicles in Delhi.

No PUC, no fuel

Delhi’s petrol, diesel and CNG/LPG retail outlets will be required to dispense fuel only to vehicles with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

The requirement applies throughout the year, and vehicles found purchasing fuel without a valid certificate can be penalised. Authorities can verify compliance through physical certificates, automatic number plate recognition systems and electronic databases.

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Parking charges at authorised parking facilities will double from November 1 to February 28 to discourage private vehicle use. Parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation are exempt.

50% work-from-home requirement

Government and private offices operating within Delhi will be required to limit physical attendance to 50% from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services, including healthcare, public transport, electricity, water supply and sanitation, are exempt.

Office timings will also be staggered to reduce peak-hour congestion. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

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Construction restrictions to intensify

Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for essential public infrastructure projects. A complete construction and demolition ban will apply from December 10 to January 20, subject to specified exemptions for urgent government projects and emergency works.

Vehicles carrying construction materials, including sand, bricks, cement and debris, will also be barred from entering Delhi during the stricter restriction period, subject to exemptions for essential infrastructure, strategic projects and emergency works.

The framework also mandates anti-smog guns or mist systems at eligible large commercial buildings and under-construction sites. Resident welfare associations, housing societies and other establishments will be responsible for preventing open burning in areas under their control.

The directions will operate alongside the Commission for Air Quality Management’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with stricter GRAP measures taking precedence when invoked.