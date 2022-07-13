Nothing Phone (1) launched: 5 reasons to buy it and 2 to avoid it

The Nothing Phone (1) has been launched in India and it comes with a starting price of Rs 32,999 via Flipkart. People who pre-ordered this 5G phone will be able to get it for less than Rs 30,000 if they avail all the launch offers. It will go on open sale on July 21. So, those who didn't get the chance to pre-order it will be able to buy it after a few weeks. Here are 5 reasons why you can consider buying the Nothing phone and 2 reasons to avoid it.

Nothing Phone (1): 5 reasons why you should buy it

-One of the key selling points of the Nothing Phone (1) is its unique semi-transparent design. Currently, we are seeing brands pushing out phones with almost similar designs, but Nothing has given a reminder that innovation still hasn't died and OEMs could do more than just offering phones with a gradient finish and different materials. The device has flat sides and rounded corners. The design and feel will remind one of iPhones.

The Nothing Phone has a few strips of lights at the back panel. Interestingly, the company lets you set specific light patterns for different smartphone functions and you also get to add sound effects to it, which is pretty cool and fun to play with. This one has stereo speakers and lacks a headphone jack.

-The device has a vivid screen and sunlight legibility is also pretty good. The Snapdragon 778G+ is a tried and tested chip. It is capable of offering good day-to-day performance for general tasks, and gaming too, as long as you stick to the default graphics (basic) setting.

-You get a clean and simple interface out of the box, which is rare these days. There is no bloatware, meaning you get unnecessary third-party apps on the smartphone. The haptic feedback on this device is just great. The device is running on Nothing OS, which is based on Android 12. The interface is near-stock Android. Nothing is promising to deliver three years of major Android OS and four years of security updates, which is nice and again rare in the lower price range.

-Devices in the Rs 30,000 price range don't usually have an IP rating and the Nothing phone has it. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with an IP53 rating, meaning it is splash resistant, but do keep in mind that it doesn't have any protection against submersion in water. This is still better than having nothing. The IP53 rating means that it should be able to survive in rain or splash of water.

-The Nothing Phone (1) has a good enough camera and, in my opinion, it can deliver a slightly better photography experience than a few mid-range phones in its segment. The color reproduction is really good in daylight. It misses out on some of the finer details, but Instagram lovers will be pleased by the results. We will publish our detailed review in a few days, so you can come back and check out the camera samples.

Nothing Phone (1): 2 reasons why you can choose to avoid it

-While brands like Samsung have just stopped providing chargers even with mid-range phones, Nothing is following it from the start. Yes, you don't get a charger in the retail box. You will have to buy it separately.

The device has support for wireless charging, which is something that you don't get in the Rs 30,000 price range. However, there is only support for 15W charging, which means that your phone will charge very slowly. With brands now offering up to 80W wired fast charging in a similar price range, no one would want to use a 15W wireless charger. Also, you will have to spend extra on a Qi-compatible wireless charger. Nothing has provided 33W wired charging support.

-While the design is one of its major plus points, there is one issue that some might have. The Nothing Phone has a boxy design, flat edges, and a slightly broad screen, which makes it a bit difficult to use it with one hand. The device is also a tad heavy. Additionally, you will have to buy a case to protect the back panel

-The fingerprint sensor is not the fastest and it sometimes takes a few 2-3 attempts to unlock the phone.

While these two are not a deal-breaker, not having a charger in the box could be an issue for some. The company is charging Rs 2,500 for a 45W fast charger and Rs 1,500 to those who pre-ordered the device. If you are okay with spending extra on this, then you can consider buying the device.