OnePlus 10 5G launching soon? New leaks surface online

OnePlus 10 launch rumours have started to surface online yet again. The company launched the OnePlus 10 Pro as the sole flagship smartphone in the OnePlus 10 series earlier this year. There were rumours of the OnePlus 10 launching in the second half of 2022. Adding to the confusion are a couple of contradictory leaks.

The first leak comes from tipster Yogesh Brar, who claims that the OnePlus 10 does exist and is expected to launch soon. Brar claims that the device is codenamed Project Ovaltine and will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The currently available OnePlus 10 Pro also features the same chipset. There were rumours about the OnePlus 10 featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC prior to the new leak.

Hours after Brar's claim, tipster Max Jambor tweeted that the Ovaltine is not the OnePlus 10 but the OnePlus 10T 5G. Jambor further squashed the rumour about the Ovaltine featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The tipster had previously tweeted that OnePlus 10T 5G will be the only flagship smartphone slated to launch later this year from the house of OnePlus.

The company has confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. If Jambor is right, the OnePlus 10T 5G might feature the new Qualcomm SoC. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is also based on a 4nm process and comes with a slightly higher clock speed of 3.2GHz. It is claimed to offer 10 per cent better CPU and GPU performance while ensuring up to 30 per cent better efficiency.

There is very little known about the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone other than the rumoured processors. OnePlus has not confirmed any details about the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered device at the moment. The company also did not reveal any details about the launch timeline. However, we can expect the phone to launch by October 2022.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be the first smartphone in the series after the OnePlus 8T, which was launched in 2020. Also, if the OnePlus 10 does not launch at all, it will be the first smartphone in the OnePlus flagship number series to miss out on a vanilla model and get a T-series variant directly.