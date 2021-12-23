OnePlus 10 Pro will use LTPO 2.0 display tech, CEO Pete Lau says it will show better and brighter colours

The OnePlus 10 Pro is coming early this time. Unlike the early summer launch of the Pro phone, OnePlus is launching its most premium phone in the middle of winter. It is expected that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in early 2022 and ahead of the launch, company CEO Pete Lau has started talking about its features.

In a post on Chinese website Weibo, Lau notes that the OnePlus 10 Pro will use LTPO 2.0 technology for its screen. The LTPO is basically related to how the screen layers, including the OLED layer, have been put together. The LTPO makes the display thinner, and hence makes the images and colours pop more.

Lau says that the next OnePlus flagship will use version 2 of LTPO. He also notes that the flagship OnePlus phone will use variable refresh rate, which will fluctuate between 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the use case. This is on par with what flagship Android phones are now using as it gives users the best of both worlds: smoothness as well as good battery life.

OnePlus likes to talk about the technology in its new phones ahead of the launch so it is no surprise that Lau is already talking about the OnePlus 10 Pro even though the company hasn't exactly given a specific launch date for the phone. The company also takes the display tech in its flagship phones rather seriously so ahead of the launch expect OnePlus to reveal some more details, including possibly a good certification from DisplayMate for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As far as the phone is concerned, we can make some educated guesses about it. It is likely to have a6.7-inch screen, according to leaks, and it will undoubtedly use high-end core hardware. It is almost certain that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors and that it will come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Given that OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier than usual this year, it is possible that the phone may not see the India launch along with its global launch. The India launch could be a while after the phone has been unveiled globally. And while this will be a change from some of the previous OnePlus flagship phone launches, it is important to note that OnePlus is now more closely integrated with Oppo and that means it may end up changing its market strategies somewhat.

But whenever the OnePlus 10 Pro launches in India, it is likely to be one of the top flagship phones in the country. It is also likely to be priced according to its stature, which means the Pro variant of OnePlus 19 should come in at a price of around Rs 60,000 or slightly higher.