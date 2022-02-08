OnePlus 10 Ultra: Specs, features, launch details, expected price, and what we know so far

OnePlus 10 Ultra is rumoured to be the next device in the OnePlus 10 series. The smartphone has seen a bunch of leaks recently hinting towards its imminent launch. While the exact launch date is unknown, a leak stated that the device is in its testing phase and may launch in the second half of 2022. Now in a different leak, renders of the alleged device have been revealed. In the images, the OnePlus 10 Ultra can be seen featuring a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro with a slightly different camera module.

On the rear, it appears to have triple rear cameras, including a new periscope lens. This lens is likely to offer 5x optical zoom, as shown in the picture. While at the front, there's a curved display with a punch-hole. The OnePlus 10 Ultra is tipped to be powered by an updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. It could be paired with Oppo's Marisilicon NPU launched recently. This Neural processing chipset allows editing of raw photos and recording 4K night videos.

There's more that we know about the OnePlus 10 Ultra, so keep reading to find out all the details.

OnePlus 10 Ultra: Specs and features

-- OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to join the OnePlus 10 Pro later this year. Leakers believe that the launch may take place in the second half of 2022. In a fresh leak, the design of the rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra has been revealed. This is our first look at the alleged device. The renders have been released by LetsGoDigital in collaboration with Concept Creator. They are based on the patent images that surfaced last week.

-- In the images, the OnePlus 10 Ultra appears in an identical design to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone has a square camera module that bends around the edge of the device. It houses triple rear cameras, including a new Periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The camera system is Hasselblad branded, thus continuing on the OnePlus-Hasselblad collaboration.

-- At the front, there lies a curved display with minimal bezels and a hole-punch selfie camera. The alert slider and the power buttons are placed on the right side, while the volume rocker is located on the left side of the device.

-- The OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to ship with top of the line hardware. The display details are not out yet, but it may sport a Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by an updated "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset". The main chipset is expected to be paired with Oppo's Marisilicon NPU. This Neural processing chipset is supposed to improve the camera processing on installed devices. It supports editing RAW images with no loss in quality and capturing a 4K Night video.

-- The OnePlus 10 Pro is offered in three configurations with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. So we are presuming that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Ultra will come in similar RAM and storage configurations.

-- As far as the cameras are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Ultra may feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a new periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. It's worth noting that the 5x zoom badge only appears in the renders and not in the patent images that surfaced online recently.

-- The OnePlus 10 Ultra may feature the same 5000mAh battery as the OnePlus 10 Pro, considering the fact that the battery capacity saw an upgrade on the model. Along with that, OnePlus could offer 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus 10 Ultra launch and expected India price

The OnePlus 10 Ultra has been in the news lately. While the exact launch date is not known yet, a leak suggests that the launch may take place in the second half of 2022.

Tipster Digital Chat hints that the device could be priced lower than the OnePlus 10 Pro. For reference, the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at CYN 4699 (roughly Rs 54,499). There aren't a lot of leaks to verify this claim, thus we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.