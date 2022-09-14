OnePlus 10R Prime Blue colour announced, early buyers will get free 3-month Amazon Prime subscription

OnePlus has announced the launch of a new blue edition of the OnePlus 10R in India. Dubbed OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, the phone will be exclusively available on Amazon, and the company says the device celebrates the two companies' long collaboration. As an "added treat", Amazon users who purchase the all-new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue can avail of a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free. The exact launch date of this variant remains unclear, though it appears that its debut might happen during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which starts on September 23.

It appears the Prime Blue colour option will only be available for the OnePlus 10R variant with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. It seems the edition with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W charging will continue to have the single Black colour variant. Amazon may also bundle some sales offers to make the phone more attractive to the customers. The company is yet to officially announce the blue edition's India price. Currently, it is priced at Rs 34,999 for the base 8GB and 128GB storage options, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 38,999.

Otherwise, regardless of the colour options, the specifications of the OnePlus 10R (with 80W fast charging) remain the same. It is powered by a 5nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, which has been specially custom-tuned for the phone. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

On the back, the OnePlus 10R has a triple-camera setup. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Other key features include Android 12, NFC, 5G, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. OnePlus claims that the phone will attain full charger in about 32 minutes with the bundled 80W fast charging.