OnePlus 11 5G launched in India: Top specs, price, sale date, everything else you need to know

OnePlus 11 5G launched in India with price starting at Rs 56999. The smartphone looks stunning and offers solid performance not just on paper but also in reality. Some of the key features of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone include - OLED panel, 120hz screen refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 100W fast charging support and more. Let's take a closer look at the newly launched OnePlus 11 5G smartphone.

OnePlus 11 specifications

-Display: The smartphone comes packed with a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel with a higher refresh rate of 120hz.

-Processor: OnePlus 11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, this is latest flagship processor from the chipmaker.

-Rear camera: It includes three cameras. OnePlus 11 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with tele lens.

-Front camera: OnePlus 11 includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

-Software: OnePlus 11 runs on OxygenOS based Android 13 operating system.

-Battery: It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus 11 top features

-OnePlus 11 promises to offer 4 years of Android update. It runs on OxygenOS based Android 13 operating system.

-OnePlus 11 is the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor smartphone. It is the most advanced and premium chipset by Qualcomm to date.

-The smartphone offers 120hz screen refresh rate, which allows the OnePlus 11 to offer stunning viewing experience. The viewing angles also look gorgeous thanks to the curved display.

-The design looks premium. The OnePlus 11 offers a circular camera module with three camera sensors plus LED flash.

-For the camera, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad. The phone includes a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor.

OnePlus 11 price in India and availability

OnePlus 11 comes in two variants in India. The base model comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This model is priced at Rs 56,999. Next, the top-end model of the phone comes packed with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This model is priced at Rs 61,999. The smartphone comes in two colours -- eternal green and titan black - in the country. As for the availability, the OnePlus 11 will go on sale starting February 14 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and other partner stores across the country.