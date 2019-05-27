OnePlus 7 Pro has a display issue! Should you still buy the device?

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in the Indian market recently and was praised for its QHD+ 90Hz display, flagship specifications, and affordable price point. However, not all is well with the OnePlus' flagship phone as some users have already started complaining about the 'Ghost Touch' or 'Phantom Touch' issue where the screen registers non-existent taps or touches. The problem isn't new to OnePlus though. The first ever OnePlus device, OnePlus One also faced similar issues of display registering touches even when the phone was sitting idle.

OnePlus 7 Pro users reported the problem on the OnePlus forum and said that problem occurs while using CPU-Z app, but others have confirmed that the problem can be seen while using other apps like Flamingo for Twitter, Instagram, Chrome, Facebook, hangouts etc. OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a high refresh rate display of 90Hz. Some users have reported that switching between 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate reduces the ghost touches but still, the problem doesn't go away completely.

At the moment it is unclear whether the issue can be fixed via a software update but OnePlus has said that it is aware of the issue. If it turns out to be a hardware issue, then OnePlus will have to recall the affected batch of OnePlus 7 Pros, which will be a PR disaster for the Chinese phone major. For the moment, the company has said that the users facing the issue should use either their community app or submit feedback via their forum to report it so they can understand and resolve the issue.

Buyers in India looking to buy OnePlus 7 series phones, especially the high-end OnePlus 7 Pro, should wait for some time until the problem is fixed. A software fix will be on it way soon. However, if it is a hardware problem related to display then anyone interested in buying a OnePlus 7 Pro should hold off until OnePlus fixes the issues.

In India, the price of OnePlus 7 Pro's 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is Rs 48,999, while 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 52,999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model will be made available for Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro features 6.67-inch display and is fitted with a triple-lens rear camera setup (48MP+16MP+8MP) and has 4,000 mAh battery. OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 9 Pie. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU. The USP of the phone is the HDR10+ display and the ultra-fast UFS 3.0 storage technology. Also, for the first time, OnePlus smartphone will come with Dolby ATMOS dual speakers for stereophonic sound.

