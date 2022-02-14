OnePlus confirms two key features of Nord CE 2 ahead of launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will launch in India on February 17, which is just a few days away. The mid-range smartphone will be launched alongside the OnePlus TV Y1S. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed two key features of the upcoming phone. The brand has already teased the design of OnePlus Nord CE 2, which is pretty similar to its predecessor. Here's everything we know so far about the new OnePlus device.

OnePlus India has revealed via its social media handles that its latest smartphone will offer support for 65W SuperVOOC charging and will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The device will have a punch-hole display design, similar to most of the phones out there. It will miss out on the alert slider, that you get on premium versions of OnePlus phones. The rest of the features are yet to be officially revealed.

The leaks so far suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will not be a huge update over its predecessor. The teasers posted by OnePlus indicate that the company might make just a few notable changes to keep things fresh and provide a better experience than the older version. As mentioned above, the new smartphone will come with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The original version offers an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset under the hood.

It is also confirmed to arrive with support for 65W fast charging. Comparatively, the OnePlus Nord CE was launched with support for 30W fast charging. The rumour mill claims that the device will feature the same display that we get with its predecessor. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus will likely offer the device with 128GB storage option. Also, this might be the first OnePlus phone to come with support for storage expansion via a microSD (up to 1TB) card slot. It seems that the brand is still not planning to offer a big 5,000mAh battery as the leaks have suggested that this one will also ship with a 4,500mAh battery.

For photography, it is expected to retain the same 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The system might also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will likely be available for purchase through Amazon as the e-commerce giant has published a dedicated page for the upcoming launch event. OnePlus is expected to reveal more features in the coming days. Currently, its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE, is selling in India with a starting price tag of Rs 22,999.