OnePlus is now rolling out Android 12 update for Nord CE 2 units

It seems that OnePlus is gradually releasing Android 12 update for its mid-range phones. The company just recently rolled out the Android 12 OS for OnePlus Nord CE and the same is now being pushed to Nord CE 2 smartphone, which is slightly more expensive than the latter. The company released Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 update back in July and in just three weeks, the brand has pushed the stable update, which is nice.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was launched back in February this year. The device was running on Android 11 and it is now getting the next version of Android as we are getting closer to the release of Android OS 13. The update is being rolled out to India. Here's everything you need to know that the latest software update brings.

As per the changelog shared by OnePlus, the Nord CE 2 will get new three adjustable levels in dark mode. The company has also optimized software algorithm as well as face recognition for a better experience. The update also adds support for switching between layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture.

OnePlus has also made some changes to Canvas AOD and added new lines, colours, brushes and other things for a more personalized experience. Users will also now see a new OnePlus Watch card in Shelf section, new styles option for Cards, as well as access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf. People will also see new updates in Work Life balance feature.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 users should have at least 5GB of storage space on their smartphone as well as a 30 percent battery before downloading the latest software update. In case you haven't received the notification for the update, then you can manually check for it in the settings section > Software.

