OpenAI launches ChatGPT for Intune app for secure work and study use

OpenAI has released a new iOS app, ChatGPT for Intune, designed specifically for enterprise users and educational institutions that require Microsoft Intune-managed applications. The launch extends ChatGPT’s availability in workplaces and classrooms where organisations allow only approved apps and need tools to comply with internal IT policies.

The app is designed for managed environments, allowing employees and students to use ChatGPT on iPhone and iPad securely. OpenAI said the app also syncs chat history across both devices, giving users continuity when they switch between an iPhone and an iPad.

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Microsoft Intune is a device and app management platform used by organisations to control how applications are accessed on work and study devices. By releasing a version built for Intune-managed setups, OpenAI is targeting institutions that restrict app access to software cleared under those rules while still offering the latest AI tools.

ChatGPT for Intune features

ChatGPT for Intune includes the same advanced AI features available in the wider ChatGPT experience. These include:

Image generation to create visuals from text prompts.

Advanced Voice Mode for real-time, hands-free conversations.

File and photo uploads to summarise documents or pull out key details.

Content drafting tools for emails, briefs and reports.

Summarisation features for research and notes.

Interactive learning tools such as quizzes and step-by-step explanations

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What does it mean for students and enterprise users?

These features set the app up for both work and study use cases. For office users, it can help with drafting and summarising material, while students and educators can use it for learning support and guided explanations. At the same time, the Intune-focused release is meant to ensure access within environments where security and app compliance are a requirement.

The app is listed on the App Store as ChatGPT for Intune and is available for iPhone and iPad. It is free to download, with enterprise features built in for managed environments. With this release, OpenAI is widening access to ChatGPT in organisations and institutions that need Intune-approved apps while keeping the full range of AI tools available to users.