Oppo A76 launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 90Hz refresh rate display

Without much fanfare, Oppo has recently launched the Oppo A76. The smartphone is the successor of Oppo A74, which was launched last year in April. It includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and an HD+ display with a 90Hz high refresh rate.

Oppo has launched the A76 in Malaysia and is expected to launch it in other markets soon. It has a 6.56-inches HD+ display with a resolution of 720 × 1,612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Oppo A76 is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with 6GB RAM and storage of 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with a 5GB extended RAM which ensures that you do not face any lag during your day to day activities. It comes pre-installed with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

As for the design, compared to Oppo A74 there are no substantial differences, the most marked one certainly concerns the camera module formed in this case by 2 sensors that are, at least aesthetically, larger, while on the A74 there are 3 with a look more compact.

It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging capabilities. The smartphone is priced at Rs MYR 899 (approx. Rs. 16,000). Oppo's Glow Design offers a glittering appearance on the rear panel. It is available in two Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options.

The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and the main rear camera offers a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone weighs 189 grams and its dimensions were 164.4 × 75.7 × 8.39 mm.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A76 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include a side fingerprint reader, face recognition, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, virtual gyroscope, pedometer, GPS, A -GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

The device is expected to launch in India between a price range of Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000.