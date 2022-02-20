scorecardresearch
Oppo A76 launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC and 90Hz refresh rate display

Oppo has expanded its range of affordable smartphones with the launch of A76 equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and an HD+ display with a 90Hz high refresh rate.

Story highlights
  • The Oppo A76 comes with 6GB of RAM with 5GB extended RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
  • It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging capabilities.
  • Oppo A76 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Without much fanfare, Oppo has recently launched the Oppo A76. The smartphone is the successor of Oppo A74, which was launched last year in April. It includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and an HD+ display with a 90Hz high refresh rate.

Oppo has launched the A76 in Malaysia and is expected to launch it in other markets soon. It has a 6.56-inches HD+ display with a resolution of 720 × 1,612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The Oppo A76 is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with 6GB RAM and storage of 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with a 5GB extended RAM which ensures that you do not face any lag during your day to day activities. It comes pre-installed with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

As for the design, compared to Oppo A74 there are no substantial differences, the most marked one certainly concerns the camera module formed in this case by 2 sensors that are, at least aesthetically, larger, while on the A74 there are 3 with a look more compact.

It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging capabilities. The smartphone is priced at Rs MYR 899 (approx. Rs. 16,000). Oppo's Glow Design offers a glittering appearance on the rear panel. It is available in two Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options.

The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and the main rear camera offers a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone weighs 189 grams and its dimensions were 164.4 × 75.7 × 8.39 mm.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A76 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include a side fingerprint reader, face recognition, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, virtual gyroscope, pedometer, GPS, A -GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

The device is expected to launch in India between a price range of Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000.

