Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 launched; check price in India, offers, specifications

Chinese smartphone major Oppo has quietly unveiled Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 to strengthen its position in the Indian market. Both the Oppo smartphones come with a quad-camera setup and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Oppo revealed that Oppo A9 2020 and A5 2020 will go on sale in the country via Amazon and other brick and mortar retailers later this month.

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 specifications

Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 are powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC and feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. The screens of both the phones come with a Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 have dual-SIM slots and run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. Oppo A9 2020 is available Marine Green and Space Purple whereas Oppo A5 2020 will be sold in Dazzling White and Mirror Black colours.

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 camera

Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 come with a quad-camera setup but Oppo A9 2020 features a 48MP main camera, whereas A5 2020 has a 12MP primary shooter. Other three cameras on both the phones are similar and include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP monochrome shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. On the selfie front, Oppo A9 2020 has a 16 MP sensor and A5 2020 has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 price and offers

The price of Oppo A9 2020 will start from Rs 16,990 for the base 4GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM model of the Oppo A9 will cost Rs 19,990. The 3GB variant of Oppo A5 2020 is priced at Rs 12,490 and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,990. Amazon is offering a 5% instant discount on paying with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. EMI and exchange offers have also been made available or the buyers. Reliance Jio subscribers on Rs 299 plan will get benefits worth Rs 7,050 and up to 3.1TB 4G data. Vodafone Idea customers will get Rs 3,750 cashback and 250GB additional data with a recharge of Rs 255. Last but not least, Airtel is offering double data and unlimited calling benefits with a recharge of Rs 249.

