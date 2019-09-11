Older iPhone models gets price cut, last year's iPhone XR to be available starting Rs 49,900

Be it Apple, Samsung or OnePlus, with every new flagship smartphone launch, the previous-generation models receive a significant price-cut. With the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launching in India on September 27, there has been a price drop for the existing lineup.

The most popular model for the last year, the iPhone XR has received a significant price cut. Featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display along with a single camera module at the rear, the iPhone XR will retail for Rs 49,900 for 64GB variant and Rs 54,900 for the 128GB variant.

Last year's 5.8-inch iPhone XS with a dual-camera module is down to Rs 89,900 for the 64GB variant from Rs 99,900. The 256 GB variant of the iPhone XS will now be available for Rs 1,03,900. There isn't any update on the revised pricing of the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max as of now.

Strangely, the two-year-old iPhone X 64GB variant retails at Rs 91,900 and the iPhone X 256GB has been listed for Rs 1,06,900 (slightly expensive than the revised price of last year's iPhone XS).

Launched in 2017, iPhone 8 64GB variant will be available for Rs 39,900 and the iPhone 8 128GB model for Rs 44,900. The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model has been priced at Rs 49,900 and the 128GB variant for Rs 54,900. Apple continues to sell now three year old iPhone 7 which was first launched in 2016. The iPhone 7 32GB variant will be available for Rs 37,900, iPhone 7 Plus 128GB for Rs 42,900, iPhone 7 32GB for Rs 29,900 and iPhone 7 128 GB for Rs 34,900.

Given the revised pricing of various models, the iPhone 7 32GB is going to be popular amongst buyers. However, a couple of years old hardware along with limited storage and the latest software update, consumers often expedience performance issues with older generation devices. A better buy will be the iPhone XR with 64 GB storage, retailing for Rs 49,900. With the festive season just around the corner, you can eye for festive discounts and cashback too, that could even make it a sweet deal.

On September 10, Apple has announced the new iPhone line-up. Replacing the iPhone XR, the is the new iPhone 11 with a 6.1-inch LCD display, dual camera setup and A13 Bionic chip for Rs 64,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 69,900 for Rs 128GB variant and Rs 79,900 for the 256GB storage. The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for 64GB, 1,13,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,31,900 for the 512GB. The bigger sibling iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at 1,09,900 for 64GB, Rs 1,23,900 for the 256GB and Rs 1,41,900 for the 512GB variant.

