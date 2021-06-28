Oppo A93s with Dimensity 700 may be company's next affordable 5G phone

Oppo is working on a new phone that cropped up on China's 3C and TENAA certification platforms earlier this month. This phone has the model number PFGM00, but a new listing on China Telecom confirms that it will be called Oppo A93s 5G on the market. The new listing also corroborates the specifications and looks of the Oppo A93s 5G, first revealed through the TENAA and 3C listings.

Oppo recently began pushing out more smartphones in the A-series than before. That is largely because the competition in the affordable 5G phone market is increasing. In fact, in India, Oppo launched the cheapest phone called the A53s 5G. But its title of being India's cheapest 5G phone stayed for a while because Realme launched a low-memory version of Realme 8 5G. The Oppo A53s 5G arrived at Rs 14,990, and the Realme 8 5G costs Rs 13,999 for the base variant.

Oppo A93s 5G specifications

According to the listing on China Telecom, the Oppo A93s 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is also available on the Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Vivo V21e 5G, among others in India. The specifications that three websites now confirmed suggest that the A93s 5G is a rehashed version of the Oppo A93 5G that came in January earlier this year. The Oppo A93 5G uses a Snapdragon 480 processor, while the A93s 5G is likely to come with a Dimensity 700 SoC.

Oppo's next A-series phone will have at least 8GB of RAM, and come in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. The Oppo A93s 5G has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a punch-hole that houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the phone is likely to come with a 48-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. The phone is going to have a 5000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging through a USB-C port. Among ports, you also have the 3.5mm headphone jack on this phone. The Oppo A93s 5G will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A93s 5G price

Oppo A93s 5G may cost CNY 1,999 for the 128GB storage version and CNY 2,199 for the 256GB version. These prices translate to roughly Rs 23,000 and Rs 25,300. Notably, the Oppo A93s 5G will debut in China first, seemingly on July 7, and there is no information on whether it will come to India. The Oppo A93s 5G may come in Peach Soda, Early Summer Light Sea, and Summer Night Star River colours.