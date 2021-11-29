Oppo F21 may launch in India in March, could be priced at under Rs 30,000

Oppo F21 series from the Chinese smartphone maker has been in rumours for quite some time now. It was earlier speculated that Oppo would unveil the much-awaited Oppo F21 lineup in India before Diwali 2021. The delay could be attributed to the global semiconductor shortage.

A new report suggests the next smartphone series will debut in India in March 2022 with a new design and a price range between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The specifications remain unclear, but the next series may borrow features from the existing Oppo F19 series that comprises Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus.

According to industry sources of 91Mobiles, the OPPO F21 series will launch at the end of Q1 2022 in India. In other words, the lineup will make its debut in March 2022. It further shares some details on the design elements of the devices. The F21 series will sport a "sleek and stylish design", according to the report. The F-series has been about a slim profile with a colourful design.

The OPPO F21 series will succeed the OPPO F19, OPPO F19 Pro, and OPPO F19 Pro+ in India earlier this year. The Oppo F21 is likely to feature some specification upgrades over the Oppo F19 series.

All three F19 series smartphones run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 out-of-the-box and have a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. The handsets come with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Pro Plus model features the MediaTek 800U chipset, and the Pro model carries a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC designed for budget smartphones. Both the Pro and Pro Plus variant comes with a 4,310mAh battery but with variation in the charging speeds. The Pro Plus variant supports 50W fast charging, while the Pro variant comes with 30W fast charging.

Only the Pro Plus variant is 5G enabled, while the Pro and standard versions are limited to 4G connectivity. The regular model also got a special edition in the form of OPPO F19s before Diwali. However, it didn't bring any feature upgrades.

Oppo F19 Pro+ was unveiled in India with a price tag of Rs. 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant.

The Oppo F21 series, however, should offer upgrades in the camera and performance unit. It could feature up to a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phones could also pack bigger batteries than the F19 series.