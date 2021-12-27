Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition launched in velvet red colour, check its price, specifications

Oppo Reno 7 now comes in a special colour edition to mark the Chinese new year. The new variant is rightly called the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition and it is draped in Velvet Red colour, which symbolises the festivities in China. The new colour takes a detour from the regular Reno 7 variants because it lacks the gradient finish that has come to be synonymous with Reno phones. The new Reno 7 variant also has a special logo embossed on the back.

The new Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is meant for the Chinese market, which is also the only market where the new Reno series is available. Oppo has not said anything about when it is planning to bring the Reno 7 phones to markets outside, such as India. However, a recent report hinted that the Oppo Reno 7 series may debut in India sometime between January and March and that it may only have two smartphones in it, instead of three in China. That also means that the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is unlikely to come to India.

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition price

The price of the Reno 7 5G New Year Edition is the same as the regular one. That means we are looking at the prices of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 31,800) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage version, CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,400) for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage version, and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,900) for the 12GB RAM/ 256GB version.

The Red Velvet colour on the Reno 7 5G New Year Edition looks gorgeous and the Tiger logo at the back represents the Year of the Tiger in China.

Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition specifications

Much like the price, the specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition are the same as the vanilla variant. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate, a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 per cent. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, as well. It uses a 4500mAh battery with 60W fast charging. The Reno 7 5G New Year Edition runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Camera-wise, the Reno 7 comes with an array of three cameras, including a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie snapper on the Reno 7 is a 32-megapixel camera.