Oppo Reno 7 Pro may have 50-megapixel Sony camera and it means better photos

Oppo's next Reno-series phone is coming soon. Having launched the Reno 6 series a few weeks earlier in India, Oppo is now reportedly working on the Reno 7 series. Traditionally, there will be a Reno 7 and a Reno 7 Pro, and we may have just got our first important information about the latter. According to a new report, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, and it will bring dramatic improvements over the Reno 6 series cameras.

A Chinese tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that an Oppo phone with model number PFDM00 may come with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. GSMArena separately reported sometime back that the Oppo PFDM00 is likely to arrive as the Reno 7 Pro on the market. All this means that the next Reno-series phone may have a Sony sensor, and it is very likely to be better than the sensor you find on the Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro has a 1/2.0-inch 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 0.7-micron pixels. The 50-megapixel Sony sensor with a size of 1/1.56-inch and 1.0-micron native pixels on the upcoming Reno 7 Pro is going to be a lot better comparatively in terms of capturing details and processing colours. According to Sony, the pixels can grow to 2.0-microns with the 4-in-1 binning technology. The Sony sensor also supports DOL-HDR All-Pixel autofocus.

The fact that Oppo is well-versed with this Sony sensor reassures that the Reno 7 Pro will be a better camera phone. Oppo has used the 50-megapixel Sony sensor on the Reno 6 Pro+, Reno 6 Pro Snapdragon version, and Find X3 Pro. If you look at this another way, the Reno 7 Pro will offer the camera quality of the Find X3 Pro.

Reportedly, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro could be the same phone as the one some previous leaks suggested would be co-developed by the camera company Kodak. This phone may have a classic Kodak camera design, which may be an interesting way of promoting the new camera abilities of the Reno series. Realme, the spinoff of Oppo, recently announced a phone in partnership with Kodak, but it was more of a camera filter than anything substantial in the camera system. I hope Oppo's implementation of the Kodak brand on its upcoming phone turns out to be more than that.

Oppo has not said anything about the Reno 7 series, but it is expected to arrive sometime towards the end of this year.