Oracle has begun laying off employees globally as part of a cost-cutting exercise, with workers receiving notifications on March 31, according to a report by Business Insider.

The extent of the layoffs is not yet fully known, but the cuts appear to span multiple geographies and business units, including Oracle Health, Sales, Cloud, Customer Success and NetSuite, as per the report and LinkedIn posts from affected employees. Oracle had around 162,000 full-time employees as of May 2025, according to its latest filings.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change,” the company said in an email to employees.

India layoffs could be significant

Media reports suggest the layoffs may be particularly deep in India, with around 12,000 employees believed to be impacted and another round expected within a month.

For affected employees in India, Oracle has reportedly outlined a severance structure that includes 15 days’ salary for each completed year of service, along with one month of unpaid wages until the termination date, leave encashment and gratuity where applicable. Employees are also entitled to pay for a one-month notice period, with an additional two-month salary offered as a top-up.

Advertisement

However, the severance package is reportedly available only to those who voluntarily and amicably resign from the company.

Access cut immediately

The communication also indicated that employee access would be revoked soon after notification. “Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer,” the email stated, adding that employees are prohibited from retaining any confidential company data.

Employees were asked to immediately submit a personal email address to receive further details, including separation documents and FAQs.

Part of broader Big Tech cuts

Oracle’s move comes amid continued job cuts across the technology sector. Amazon earlier this year said it would cut about 16,000 corporate roles, following a previous reduction of 14,000 employees. Meanwhile,

Advertisement

Meta has also laid off hundreds of workers in recent weeks. According to data from layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi, 40,482 employees across 71 tech companies have been laid off in 2026.