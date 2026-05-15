Oracle revokes placement offers, IIT Kanpur fresher says he 'hit rock bottom right at the finish line'

A growing number of freshers across the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and the National Institute of Technology (NITs) say Oracle has revoked campus placement and pre-placement job offers. The claims surface as the company continues a large-scale restructuring effort following 30,000 global job cuts in April.

The decision by the tech giant has affected many students across India’s major engineering institutes, and many students are reaching out to recruiters on the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, for job opportunities.

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Must read: After 30,000 layoffs globally, Oracle pulls offers made to IIT, NIT students

A "Zero-Day" Setback

A majority of the students had secured jobs through zero-day campus placements, which prevented them from sitting for other recruiters. As the placement season is nearly ending, they are now searching for fresh opportunities.

A student named Smit Jogani from IIT Kanpur shared a post on LinkedIn saying that, “Hitting rock bottom right at the finish line is tough.”

“I did it once, and I will do it again. I’m staying optimistic, putting my head down and focusing on building,” he added.

In another LinkedIn post, Gautam Raj wrote that “This is the hardest post I have ever had to write,” after his placement offer was revoked just as he was preparing to start his professional career.

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“Just a week before my graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. I received the heartbreaking news that my Day 1 campus placement offer from Oracle (for the Member Technical Staff role) has been revoked.”

Must read: Cisco laid off over 4,000 employees amid AI-driven restructuring

Raj added that the job offer “felt like a dream come true,” however, he also mentioned the “One Student, One Job” made it tough for him to sit at other campus placement drives.

“It hurts deeply to see my path vanish right at the finish line. Finding myself starting from zero at the last minute, especially after giving up those other amazing opportunities, is a very heavy feeling,” Raj said.

Another student from IIT Kanpur, named Kaushal Jain, also sought job opportunities at LinkedIn after his job offer was revoked.

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As of now, it is not clear how many job offers were revoked across the country. Although it is reported that more than 50 students have been affected across IIT, while several cases have also emerged from NITs, including three students from NIT Warangal.

Oracle layoffs

Earlier in April, Oracle sent an early morning email announcing layoffs to over 30,000 employees globally. No warning, no notice, and many workers were left uncertain about their future, with nearly 12,000 affected employees said to be from India. It was also reported that the majority of lay offs were happened in the healthcare division.

