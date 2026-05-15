What is Oracle? History of the US software giant facing backlash after IIT, NIT offer pullbacks

The recent reports that Oracle has revoked campus offers made to students from IITs and NITs after a wave of global layoffs have once again pushed the American software giant into the spotlight.

But what exactly is Oracle, what does it do, and why is it such an influential name in the global technology industry?

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Oracle is one of the world’s largest enterprise software and cloud computing companies. It is best known for its database software — systems that help organisations store, manage, and process massive amounts of data securely and efficiently.

The company serves businesses, governments, banks, telecom firms, hospitals, universities, and retailers across the globe. Its software powers everything from airline reservation systems and banking operations to e-commerce platforms and corporate HR systems.

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Oracle competes with other global technology giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and SAP in the cloud and enterprise software business.

When was Oracle founded?

Oracle was founded in 1977 in Santa Clara by Larry Ellison, Bob Miner, and Ed Oates.

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The company was originally called Software Development Laboratories (SDL). It was later renamed Relational Software Inc. before finally becoming Oracle Corporation in 1982.

The name “Oracle” came from a database project the founders had worked on for the US intelligence community.

What does Oracle do?

Oracle’s business spans multiple technology sectors:

1. Database Software: Oracle Database remains the company’s flagship product. It is used by large enterprises to manage huge volumes of data with high security and reliability. For decades, Oracle databases have been widely used by banks, telecom operators, stock exchanges, airlines, and governments.

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2. Cloud Computing: In recent years, Oracle has aggressively expanded into cloud infrastructure and AI-focused computing. Its cloud business — called Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) — provides computing power, data storage, cybersecurity tools, and AI infrastructure for companies building large-scale digital services. The company has been investing heavily in AI data centres and cloud expansion, a move analysts say contributed to the recent restructuring and layoffs.

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3. Enterprise Applications: Oracle also develops software used by corporations for:

Human resources

Payroll management

Supply-chain operations

Finance and accounting

Customer relationship management (CRM)

Many multinational companies use Oracle software to run day-to-day business operations.

Major milestones in Oracle’s journey

Rise of Oracle Database: Oracle became one of the earliest companies to commercialise relational database technology, helping it dominate enterprise computing during the 1980s and 1990s. Expansion through acquisitions: Oracle grew rapidly by acquiring major software companies, including: PeopleSoft, Siebel Systems, Sun Microsystems and NetSuite. The acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010 gave Oracle control over the Java programming ecosystem and hardware technologies. Cloud and AI pivot: As the tech industry shifted toward cloud computing, Oracle invested billions into cloud infrastructure to compete with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

In recent years, the company has increasingly focused on AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, and data centres. Reports suggest the latest layoffs were linked to cost-cutting and AI-focused restructuring efforts.

Oracle’s presence in India

India is one of Oracle’s largest global talent and operations hubs. The company has major offices and development centres in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Noida and Chennai.

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Oracle India employs thousands of engineers, developers, support staff, and cloud specialists. The company also recruits heavily from engineering colleges including IITs, NITs, and BITS campuses for software engineering and cloud roles.

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Why is Oracle in the news now?

Oracle has been under scrutiny after reports emerged that it revoked placement and internship offers made to students across IITs and NITs following a major global restructuring.

The controversy followed reports of nearly 30,000 global layoffs, including thousands in India, as the company restructures operations and increases investments in AI infrastructure and cloud expansion.

The development has sparked criticism online, especially because many affected students had already exited campus placement processes after securing Oracle offers. Discussions on Reddit and LinkedIn reflected growing concerns over hiring uncertainty in the tech industry.