Cisco announced plans to cut over 5% of its workforce, affecting over 4000 employees, to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) business. The company is reportedly restructuring its workforce to invest in other fast-growing business areas. The company has also increased its annual revenue forecast due to demand from “hyperscalers.”

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As of now, Cisco has not revealed which teams and regions are impacted by the recent restructuring drive. However, it is said that the impacted employees will be notified on May 14.

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In an internal memo, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said that Cisco achieved a record Q3 revenue of $15.8 billion, marking a 12 per cent increase year-on-year. Despite the profit, the company needs to make a hard decision, he added.

“The companies that will win ​in the AI era will be those with focus, urgency, and the discipline to continuously shift ​investment toward the areas where demand and long-term value creation are strongest,” Robbins said.

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The company further stated that it is focusing more on resources such as silicon, optics, security, and AI-driven workplace tools as it scales back in certain business areas.

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Ryan Lee, Direxion's senior vice president of product and strategy, added, “Though much will likely be made about a slight decrease in headcount, the post-market move we are seeing ​is truly the result of hyperscaler capex spilling downstream. This move validates that this capex is about ​more than just chips.”

The company claims to offer support, bonus payments, and other benefits to the impacted employees. In its regulatory filing, Cisco expects to spend over $1 billion in severance pay. In addition, the company also claims to offer access to Cisco U courses and certifications to impacted employees for up to 1 year.