Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch in a few hours: Here is what to expect from the new Google phones

The world will have its first look at the new Pixel phones in a few hours from now. Touted to revolutionise the smartphone series by Google, the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already hinted at more than enough to set the anticipation bar high. They have Google's own processor for the first time, better cameras than before and a whole new design that is unlike any other smartphone in the market.

So what do we expect from the launch, hours before it is set to begin? Well, Google has provided us with much information on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro over time. The missing pieces then have been filled by a hoard of speculations around the new Pixel phones. Alongside, Google is very likely to introduce a new version of its Pixel Stand wireless charger, which might be called Pixel Stand 2.

Here is a look at all that is known so far.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro - what is confirmed?

We know that the new Pixel smartphones will feature Google's Tensor chipset. With this, Google will become one of the very few smartphone makers to power both the hardware and software front of its devices. The company says that the new SoC is efficient in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning processing, photography and speech recognition.

Other than the Tensor SoC, Google confirmed the Material You design for the Pixel devices. The first look at the UI shows adaptive apps running in tandem with background themes and colours, giving it a more intuitive look. We can see several widgets on these too, including those for clock, Google Drive, Keep, weather, and even music. This, of course, will come with the new Android 12 out of the box.

Google also says that the two Pixel phones will feature "the most layers of hardware security in any phone." This count is based on the separate layers of hardware security housed within a device.

As for the design, the two phones will sport the already famous camera module running across the width of the devices. On the Pixel 6 Pro, this will be bigger, spreading out a bit more than the Pixel 6 over the camera bar. It will also feature a triple-lens setup with a telephoto lens. The camera on the Pixel 6 will be restricted to two lenses sans the telephoto one.

At the front is a thin bezel covering the display from all sides. There is a punch-hole selfie shooter bang in the middle of the display. On the right edge are the power button and the volume rocker.

Google says that both smartphones will be available in a total of three colour combinations. From what can be seen in the images, White and Gray colour tones will be common for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In addition, the Pro will also come in a Golden finish, while the Pixel 6 will come in a Red colour tone as the third option.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro - what is likely?

Several reports have hinted at a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display on the Pixel 6 Pro, that will come with variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. In comparison, the vanilla Pixel 6 might get a 6.4-inch OLED display. Both the phones are likely to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and feature IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, there might be a 50-megapixel primary sensor on both the phones, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will have an additional telephoto lens. At the front, there is likely to be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Google is also expected to bump up the battery life on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Leaks suggest that the Pixel 6 will get a 4614mAh battery up from the 4080mAh battery on the Pixel 5. Also, it is supposed to get support for 33W fast charging. Pixel 6 can only be expected to have an even bigger battery than that, possibly close to 5000mAh capacity.

Interestingly, there is a very strong indication that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive four major OS updates and five years of security patches. If so, the software support can increase the worth of the two Pixel phones by a lot.

Price expectations

In the US, the Google Pixel 5 was priced at $699 (about Rs 52,500) at the time of launch. At the most humble price point, we can expect a similar launch price for the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 Pro can be priced at around $899 (roughly Rs 67,500).

As for the Pixel Stand 2, expect a price point of around $79 (about Rs 6,000).