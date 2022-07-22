Pixel 6a launched: 5 reasons to buy it and 3 to avoid it

The Pixel 6a has been launched in India and it comes with a starting price of Rs 43,999 through Flipkart. The device is a bit expensive considering the features you are getting, but this Pixel phone can be bought for less than Rs 35,000 with exchange and bank offers. There is a Rs 4,000 instant discount offer on credit and debit cards, which effectively brings down the price to Rs 39,999. Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 19,000 off on the exchange of your old phone. So, if you avail this offer, then you can get the Google Pixel 6a at a pretty low price. Do keep in mind that the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your phone's conditions. But, if you are not sure about the new smartphone, here are 5 reasons why you should consider buying the Pixel 6a and 3 reasons to avoid it.

Pixel 6a: 5 reasons why you should buy it in India

-Software is one of the first reasons why I would recommend the Pixel 6a to anyone. The device has a stock Android interface and has zero bloatware (aka third-party apps), which is something that one doesn't get with most phones a clean and fluid interface with zero complications. In addition to this, Google will provide 3 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates. If you own a Pixel phone, then you will get to experience the latest Android OS just when Google releases it, unlike some other phones in the market.

-This one has Google's flagship Tensor chip, which is pretty snappy. It can easily do heavy lifting and people will get smooth enough performance even with heavy titles like Genshin Impact, but the graphic settings should be basic for a lag-free experience. I noticed little to no lag when clicking a few photos. Overall, you are getting solid performance out of the box.

-Camera is one of the key selling points of Pixel 6a. It can capture the exact scene and deliver you, which is pretty impressive. The colour accuracy and dynamic range are on point. It doesn't miss out on finer details. The portrait shots are stunning with a good level of blur effect, colour accuracy, exposure levels and details. So, for those who want great camera phone, the Pixel 6a is the one you should buy.

-It features a compact 6.1-inch OLED display, which in my opinion, is the perfect display size and makes it a little easier to handle the phone with one hand. Nowadays, you get a 6.5-inch or a bigger screen and companies have stopped offering smaller displays. Pixel 6a's display is vivid and pretty good for binge-watching. It features stereo speakers as well. The bezels are pretty slim and once you start using it, you will love the in-hand feel of the phone. The Pixel 6a has a premium glass body and is available in classy colours. The back panel design is also pretty unique and not what you usually get with most mid-range premium phones.

-For Pixel users, Google is exclusively offering free 100GB cloud storage access, which is huge. If you are a non-Pixel user, then you need to pay Rs 1,300 per year for 100GB plan.

-The Pixel 6a is also IP67 rated, which means it is water resistant and can survive 3.3 feet of submersion for 30 minutes. People don't have to worry about using this in rainy season as this one has protection against water. But, do keep in mind that the handset is water resistant and not waterproof, which is the case with all the premium devices that have a higher IP rating.

Pixel 6a: 3 reasons why you can choose to avoid it

-Every device has its pros and cons, and the Pixel 6a is no different. This one comes with support for only 18W fast charging, which is pretty slow. We now have phones in the Rs 30,000 price range that come with 80W fast chargers. Also, the Pixel 6a doesn't ship with a charger, which is disappointing.

-Another downside is you don't get a case in the retail box, which means you will have to spend extra on this. Also, the back panel is pretty slippery and fingerprint magnet. So, you would require a case.

-I have one small design issue. The power button is placed on top of the volume button, which sometimes makes it a little difficult to access. At the back of the phone, there is a pretty big camera bump and it might attain some scratches if you use it without a case. The fingerprint sensor is not the fastest and for those who have used phones with higher refresh rate displays, the Pixel 6a might not feel as fluid while scrolling or navigating the UI.

While these reasons are not a deal breaker, having no charger and slow charging support could be disappointing for many.