Planning to buy PlayStation 5? New invite process by Sony will consider your previous PlayStation activities

Gone are the days when you could simply visit the Sony website and purchase a PlayStation for yourself. The latest model, PlayStation 5, has been notoriously hard to get ever since its launch, and it seems like Sony has now found a way to randomise its availability in the US. The method will require a bit of luck and will count on your previous experience with Sony PlayStation.

Sony US has put up a new webpage that lets users register for an opportunity to buy a PS5 unit. The customers will require a PlayStation Network ID in order to register. However, keep in mind that a registration will still not guarantee you a PS5 unit.

Sony clears on the webpage that it will only have "a limited amount of PS5 consoles" in the coming weeks. This likely means that the supply will be vastly short of the overall demand for the gaming unit. Sony will then select who gets a unit from among those who have registered themselves.

This selection would not be on a first-come, first-served basis. Sony says that the lucky ones will be chosen "based on previous interests and PlayStation activities." While that might sound vague, it is likely that the company wants to reward long-time PlayStation users with a chance for a PS5 purchase.

Those selected will receive an invitation from Sony that will serve as the gateway to a PS5 purchase. The invitation will carry instructions on how to proceed with the purchase of the PS5 unit and any of its accessories. Sony will start sending these invites in November. Each of these invitations will be valid for a limited time and will be limited per PlayStation Network ID.

If a customer gets an invite, they will be eligible to purchase the following:

-1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

-2 DualSense wireless controllers (Bundles, Cosmic Red or Midnight Black)

-3 DualSense wireless controllers (White)

-1 PS5 Media Remote

-1 PULSE 3D wireless headset

It is easy to see how the process can help keep the bots away. As for the customers, it seems a little too much dependent on luck. Of course, there will be other factors that Sony will consider for giving out the invites, as it mentions. But until the company elaborates on how these work, buyers in the US can only live in the anticipation of getting one this festive season.