Poco X4 Pro and Poco Watch might soon launch in India

The Poco X4 Pro is soon expected to launch in India. The company recently launched the Poco M4 Pro in the Indian market and it is now said to bring the X4 Pro device too that recently made its global debut. The device has already cleared several certification sites and it has now made an appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting that the launch might not be too far.

The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. While the exact launch date is still unknown, we do know the possible specifications of the Poco X4 Pro as it is available outside India. This is a 5G smartphone, which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

It is backed by up to 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device is running on MIUI 13, which is based on Android 11 OS. In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, which comprises of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos.

Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery. It has support for 67W fast charging. The device has an IR Blaster as well, so you will be able to control your TV using the phone. The mid-range handset features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. The panel has support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a design similar to the Poco M3 with a slightly different rear camera placement. On the front, you will notice a punch-hole display design. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well for additional security. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is selling globally for EUR 299, which is around Rs 25,000 in India when converted.

In addition to this, it seems the brand is also planning to explore the smartwatch market as a Poco Watch has reportedly been spotted on BIS. It is listed with model number M2131W1. While there is not much info on the upcoming wearable, the company is expected to launch the watch in the budget segment. Poco is known for offering good products at aggressive prices, so, the company might follow the strategy for wearables too.