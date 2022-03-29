Popular e-commerce platform Shopee shuts operations in India: Here's why

Singapore's giant Sea announced its plan to shut down Shopee, its e-commerce platform, in India. Shopee entered the Indian market last year and gained wide popularity very quickly due to the wide range of budget offerings. The Shopee website and app are no longer available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Just a few months ago, the government blocked another popular Singapore-based app, Fire Fire in India. The Free Fire Max continues to be available for both Android and iOS users. Initially, it was said that the sudden shutdown of Shopee was linked to the Free Fire ban, but that's probably not the case.

A source close to the matter told TechCrunch that Shopee's India shutdown decision is not linked with the Free Fire ban. In an official statement, Shopee said that it is shutting business in the South Asian market due to "global market uncertainties".

Meanwhile, Shopee users who have the app installed on their smartphones have received the closure message. The e-commerce platform is no longer taking orders in the country.

Statement from Shopee for customers

"In view of global market uncertainties, we have decided to close our early-stage Shopee India initiative. During this period of transition, we will focus on supporting our local seller and buyer communities and our local team to make the process as smooth as possible," a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

"We will continue to focus our efforts on delivering a positive impact to our global communities, in line with our mission to better the lives of the underserved through technology," the spokesperson further added.

The e-commerce platform is sending a message to users who have placed orders on the website informing them, "we regret to inform you that the Shopee India platform will be ceasing operations with effect from 29 March, 12:00 AM IST. Rest assured that all orders placed before this date will continue to be fulfilled as usual, and after-sales services and support will continue to be available to all users who have made purchases on our platform." The same message is displayed on the Shopee website and application.

For the unaware, the move comes months after the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) recently reached out to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, cautioning him that Shopee's strategy to offer a wide range of products at lucrative prices will hurt the local retailers.

Meanwhile, the sudden closure of business operations came as a shock to hundreds of employees in India. As per TechCrunch, the local India team learned about shutting down operations earlier on Monday.