Realme 10 smartphone series to launch in India soon, company confirms

Realme will launch its next-gen Realme 10 series in the coming months, the company has confirmed. In an interview with GSM Arena, Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, said the company will also launch 5G phones for around Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 in the second half of 2022. He added that the new 5G phones would be a "much-needed addition especially ahead of India's 5G rollout". Currently, the bidding for 5G radiowaves in the country is ongoing, and the stable rollout is expected in September or October.

Realme has already introduced a bunch of smartphones under its Realme 9 series. The portfolio includes Realme 9i (Rs 13,499), Realme 9 5G (Rs 15,999), Realme 9 (Rs 17,999), Realme Pro 5G (Rs 18,999), Realme 9 5G Speed Edition (Rs 19,999) and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Rs 24,999). We can expect the upcoming Realme 10 to be priced at around the same range, though some models may exceed the Rs 20,000 price tag. One variant could even house OIS (optical image stabilisation)-enabled cameras, as we saw on the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G model.

The new affordable 5G phones have been in the works for quite some time, and the company expected to release them earlier this year. However, the delay could have been due to lingering chipset shortages and rising global inflation.

Sheth also told the publication that Realme would enter two-three new categories in the consumer durable segment, and more information will come soon. The company recently launched its first monitor in the country for just Rs 12,999, and it offers a 75Hz display with Full-HD resolution. The monitor comes with a modern stand and slim bezels. Realme also launches a host of home-products under the Realme Tech Life branding.

We can expect the new launches to take place before Diwali (October 24), when most tech brands introduce new devices.