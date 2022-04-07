Realme 9 4G launched, brings 108-megapixel camera, 5000mAh battery for under Rs 19,000

Realme 9 launch in India took place today. The brand-new Realme 9 is a 4G phone, unlike its siblings, such as the Realme 9 5G or the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, but that is not what it will be known for. The Realme 9 brings back the 108-megapixel camera that the company introduced last year with the Realme 8 Pro. The Realme 9 uses a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with an F1.75 aperture, which was launched recently.

The Realme 9 4G may be the last phone in the company's Realme 9 series, which was introduced earlier this year with the launch of the Realme 9i. That was the company's cheapest phone in the series. Over the last few weeks, Realme launched more phones into the series. There is a Realme 9 5G, a Realme 9 Pro, a Realme 9 Pro Plus, and a Realme 9 5G Speed Edition. With the Realme 9 4G, the total number of phones in the series becomes six.

Realme 9 4G price in India

The Realme 9 4G costs Rs 17,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage model. But if you buy the phone in the first sale using an HDFC Bank credit card for upfront and EMI payments, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 and you will end up paying Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The phone comes in Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White. The first sale of the Realme 9 4G begins at 12 pm on April 12 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and shops near you.

Realme 9 4G specifications

The Realme 9 4G is the company's new 4G phone that comes at a time when the company is aggressive about 5G devices. Realme India boss Madhav Sheth told India Today Tech in an interview recently that even though the company's focus is on 5G phones for this year, it will not stop launching 4G phones anytime soon. That is because 5G is still not commercially available in India — although plans are in action to roll out 5G by the end of this year.

Powering the Realme 9 4G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of onboard memory but if you need more, you can add a microSD card. The phone runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and there is bloatware in the software. The Realme 4G packs a 6.4-inch FullHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent, and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. Realme uses a 5000mAh battery inside the Realme 9 4G and it uses the 33W Quick Charge technology using a USB-C port.

The Realme 9 4G has three cameras on the back. The main camera has a 108-megapixel camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor. The other two cameras use a super-wide 119-degree lens with an F2.2 aperture and a 4cm macro lens with an aperture of F2.4. For selfies, the Realme 9 4G has a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. You get the standard connectivity options on the Realme 9 4G, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, and you also get a 3.5mm headphone jack of the phone.