OpenAI has announced GPT-6 Astra, says the 'AGI era' has arrived; Brings major leap in AI reasoning, coding and computer use

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GPT-6 Astra model: What it can do, and where it leads?

In the blog post, OpenAI highlighted that GPT-6 Astra can operate computers and complete tasks, and that it brings biggest upgrades is computer use. It can perform tasks such as filling online forms, updating CRM records, organising calendars and conducting web research. It can also analyse scientific data, create charts, build websites, test software and troubleshoot problems on a computer screen.

In terms of benchmark testing, the model scored 72.6% in OpenAI's OSWorld 2.0 testing, compared to 65.7% for GPT-5.6 Sol. The company says Astra achieved the higher performance in roughly 47% less time per task.

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OpenAI also claims that GPT-6 Astra is the best software-engineering model to date. It is designed to work across codebases, test applications, and it has the ability to carry out longer coding workflows with less human intervention.

On Terminal-Bench 4.0, Astra scored 57.9%, compared with 37.3% for GPT-5.6 Sol, according to OpenAI's evaluations. In Codex, Astra can remember and retrieve information from earlier conversation. This means it doesn't have to rely only on what it explicitly wrote down as a note. It can go back and search the earlier conversation itself.

Astra also brings significant upgrades to reasoning and science. Astra secured a 99.9% score on ARC-AGI-3 and 97.6% on FrontierMath Tier 4, while achieving 100% on ExploitBench, a cybersecurity benchmark. This showcases that the model can also perform scientific and professional tasks, including creating documents, presentations, spreadsheets and data analyses.

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With support for computer use, web search, code execution, file search and other tools, Astra is positioned as a model for end-to-end work rather than just generating text or code.

Who can access GPT-6 Astra model?

GPT-6 Astra is already rolled out to a limited set of organisations. The access will further expanded to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users in the coming days. It will also be available through the OpenAI API and AWS.