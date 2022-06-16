Realme C30 India launch date announced, here is what to expect

Realme C30 will arrive in India on June 20. Putting end to speculation, Realme has sent media invites, as well as posted on Twitter, to announce the launch date for its next budget smartphone. The company also revealed what the Realme C30 will look like. As expected, it will borrow its design from previously launched C-series phones, but you will see a new line pattern on the back of the phone, which will also make it stand out from the crowd. Realme has not confirmed the specifications of the phone, but it has said the C30 will be 8.5mm thin and weigh around 182 grams.

Realme C30 launch date in India

Realme C30 launch will take place at an online-only event that is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm on June 20. Realme is expected to announce the price and availability of the phone at the event.

Realme C30 specifications

As we said, the specifications of the Realme C30 will likely be confirmed at the event, but the rumour mill has been full of leaks around it. According to MySmartPrice, the Realme C30 will come in two storage options. There will be a 2GB RAM option and a 3GB RAM option available on the Realme C30, but its internal storage could be set at only 32GB. Of course, it will have a microSD card slot considering it will belong to the budget segment. Also, since the Realme C30 is speculated to come with as low as 2GB of RAM, it is likely for it to use Android 11 (Go edition) to offer fast performance. The report also added that the Realme C30 will come in Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green colours.

The rest of the Realme C30 specifications include an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, which is built on the 12nm process. This is an entry-level processor, so you can expect the C30 to offer modest performance. The phone is also expected to come with a 5000mAh battery that should last you more than a day, mostly because the hardware of the phone is not much demanding. The battery is said to support 10W charging, which exactly is not any fast, and that means it will take a long time to get the full juice. The photo of the Realme C30 shows a waterdrop style notch on the display and there is a camera sitting inside it. For now, we do not know the resolution of the camera, but it is just a matter of a few days before Realme will reveal it all. The display and main camera specifications will also be likely announced on June 20.