Realme C35, TechLife Watch S100 and Buds S100 set to launch in India next week

Realme will be launching a bunch of devices in the country next week. The Realme C35 smartphone will be the first one among these to make its way to the Indian market on March 7. Following the phone launch, Realme will also introduce TechLife Watch S100 and Buds S100 a few days later on March 10.

Upon its launch, the Realme C35 will be joining the company's affordable C series of smartphones. While the Indian variant is yet to be revealed, we can expect it to be priced aggressively, keeping the pricing history of the series in mind.

The Realme C35 went official last month, so we are also aware of the complete details of the Realme C35. The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. It is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The phone is offered in three configurations with two 4GB RAM models and a 6GB RAM option. The former model is offered with 64GB and 128GB storage while the latter comes with just 64GB storage. It is currently unknown if all these models will be available in India.

The phone has a triple-lens camera system at the back which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Realme C35 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Also, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Soon after Realme C35's launch, the company will unveil two accessories on March 10. Realme has also put up a dedicated page to detail the key specs of both these devices. The watch, named TechLife Watch S100, features a 1.69-inch display. It brings support for Blood Oxygen and Heart rate monitoring. Realme claims that the watch can run up to 12days on a single charge. Also, it is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and has a skin temperature sensor.

Realme will unveil Buds S100 alongside the Watch S100. This neckband-style headphone packs 9.2mm dynamic drivers. It brings Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and IPX4 dust water resistance. The Buds S100 will offer up to 17 hours of battery life as per Realme.