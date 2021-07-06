Realme GT 5G launch: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

Realme GT 5G debuted globally on June 15, however, the smartphone is yet to make its way into the country. While we do not have an exact launch date, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said that the launch would take place ahead of Diwali this year.

Besides this, we have also learnt Realme GT Master Edition, which is reportedly in the works. A new report has revealed the renders and key specs of this smartphone. The Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to feature Snapdragon 778 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display and 64-megapixel cameras.

Realme GT 5G is concerned, it features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 SoC and 64-megapixel triple rear cameras. The global variant of Realme GT 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at EUR 449 (Rs 39,900 roughly). However, the same model in China goes for CNY 2,799 (Rs. 32,100 roughly). More on the Indian pricing later, for now, let's talk about the Realme GT 5G in detail.

Realme GT 5G specs and features

--Realme GT 5G is a high-end offering from the brand. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate. It has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

--The device is powered by the most powerful Snapdragon chipset available in the market right now. It boasts a Snapdragon 888 chipset based on a 5nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The chipset is further paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256 of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary shooter, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. While the rear cameras can shoot 4K 60fps videos, the video capability of the front camera is capped to 1080p at 30fps.

--The smartphone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone brings support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, WiFi 6, 3.5mm jack and USB-Type C. --Finally, the Realme GT 5G is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging. Realme claims this charging technology can top up the battery from zero to 100 per cent in 35 minutes.

--Apart from this, a recent report from 91mobiles suggests that Realme is working on a new Realme GT smartphone. The website has revealed renders of this device, Realme GT Master Edition, along with the key specs.

Realme GT Master Edition renders revealed

--From what we see, the rear of the smartphone features a triple camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. Whereas on the front, it gets minimal bezels and a single punch-hole camera for selfies. The bottom of the device can also be seen featuring a Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker.

--The report reveals Realme GT 5G in three finishes, the first two are in plain White and Black colours with a matte finish, while the third is a faux leather finish. Further, it says that the phone is designed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa.

--As per the information, Realme GT 5G will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED with support for 120Hz high refresh. It is also tipped to get an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

--Further, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G chipset, which could be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

--In terms of optics, the smartphone may feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it is supposed to get a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

--Finally, the smartphone may get a 4300-mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Realme GT 5G India launch

Realme GT has been launched globally and in China, however, Indian consumers are yet to see this smartphone. While we still don't have a launch date, Madhav Seth, in an episode, said that the smartphone would launch before Diwali (November 4) in India. So Realme GT 5G may be made available in October this year.

Realme GT 5G India price

Currently, we do not know about the Indian pricing of Realme GT 5G. But we have information about the global and Chinese pricing. The base variant of Realme GT 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at EUR 449 (Rs 39,900 roughly) globally. However, the same model in China goes for CNY 2,799 (Rs. 32,100 roughly).

Both the above prices are starkly different, but we are certain that Realme GT 5G will be cheaper than the European variants in the country. Keeping that in mind, we expect it to be priced under Rs 35,000 in India.