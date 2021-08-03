Realme MagDart brings magnetic wireless charging to Android, company says it's better than Apple's MagSafe

Realme has become the world's first brand to bring magnetic wireless charging to Android. Make no mistake, this is Realme's take on Apple MagSafe, but the company is claiming it is a lot faster. There are different MagDart accessories, but the most popular is going to be the 15W MagDart charger, which the company said is the thinnest magnetic wireless charger on the market. It can top up a battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 90 minutes, which is dramatically faster than MagSafe, which takes around 240 minutes.

MagDart's 15W charger measures 3.9mm only, which means it will be easy to carry around. But those who want even faster-charging speeds will have to compromise on portability. There is a 50W MagDart charger that looks like a box, has vents for heat dissipation, and uses a USB-C port for power input. Realme claimed that its MagDart solution with 50W output is similar to its 50W SuperDart charging technology, which means a 4500mAh battery will get full juice in around 54 minutes, much faster than Apple's only MagSafe charger.

The biggest challenge for the 50W MagDart charger is overcoming high temperatures. To solve this, Realme uses an active air cooling system that "keeps the mainboard and coil temperatures at a reasonable level with a compact fan that can quickly remove heat by drawing a large airflow into the charger so that it can maintain the charging power at a high level for a longer time."

Apart from the two chargers, Realme has introduced a MagDart compatible power bank. Called the 2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank, it comes with a charging base as an additional accessory to allow dual charging. In this setup, the power bank charges the phone while the base charges the power bank simultaneously. You can anytime use the power bank separately and slap it on the backside of Realme Flash, a concept phone that may become a reality in the near future. It will be the company's first wireless charging phone.

Realme's MagDart also comes on accessories such as a wallet, a beauty light ring. "MagDart Beauty Light is designed for portrait photography. It can be easily connected to the phone via MagDart and powered via smartphone reverse charging to provide an extra flashlight when taking selfies," said Realme. The wallet is going to work similar to the Apple MagSafe and will be able to hold three cards at one time. There is also a MagDart Case that supports the charging tech while protecting the Flash phone.

Realme has not said when its MagDart charging technology will be available for consumers. I am not too hopeful about an impending release though, considering Realme's 125W UltraDart charging technology is nowhere to be found almost a year later.