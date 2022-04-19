Realme Narzo 50A Prime to launch in India soon, will ship without a charger

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been spotted on Amazon, suggesting that the launch event is not too far. The company recently announced the device in Indonesia, after which it confirmed that the handset will soon make its debut in the Indian market as well. While the company hasn't yet confirmed the official launch date, Realme did reveal that the Narzo 50A Prime will be sold without a charger. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Realme phone.

When will Realme Narzo 50A launch in India?

As mentioned above, the official launch date is still unknown, but the company could unveil it next week. It is planning to hold an event on April 29, where it will announce the Realme GT Neo 3. So, there are high chances that the Narzo 50A will arrive on the same day. Though, multiple reports are claiming that this budget phone will be launched on April 30.

Why is Realme launching Narzo 50A Prime without a charger?

Just a few weeks back, the company announced in a blog post that its upcoming smartphone, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, won't come with a charger. While this may come as a shock to you, it is not at all surprising. Other brands like Samsung have also stopped shipping chargers in the box with some of the mid-range phones. Realme says that the decision has been taken to make a contribution towards a more sustainable environment, which is something that Apple and Samsung are also doing.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime to launch in India soon: What to expect

The Amazon listing doesn't reveal any key features of the upcoming Realme phone. But, since the Realme Narzo 50A is already available in Indonesia, we know the possible specifications. The device has a massive screen, a triple-camera setup, a big battery unit and more.

The Narzo 50A sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that operates at Full HD+ resolution. It has 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600nits of peak brightness. There is no support for high refresh rate and the Narzo 50A has a standard 60Hz panel. In terms of optics, there is a triple-camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The handset is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset. But the Indian variant is expected to offer a Mediatek chip. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 18W fast charging tech. Though, one will have to buy the fast charger separately. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.