Realme Pad tablet with 2K display goes on first sale at up to Rs 2,000 bank discount

Realme Pad, the company's first-ever tablet, will go on sale for the first time today, so if you have been waiting to buy a tablet, you can try your luck today. That is why Realme's sales go out of stock quite fast, and then you will have to wait for the next sale in case you miss grabbing a unit. The Realme Pad is an appealing tablet, especially because of the price at which you get features such as a 2K display. A 2K display brings twice the resolution as a Full-HD display, so everything looks so crisp and vivid.

For tablets, the screen is their most important feature. With the work-from-home setup, it is convenient to just pop out the tablet from your bag and start using it for video calls and other work. Entertainment is equally important. Realme's tablet should take care of two things very well, i.e., the entertainment and video calls, thanks to the big screen, loud speakers, and wide-angle front cameras. But I am not too sure about productivity at this point because Realme is not selling a keyboard, which means there is no desktop mode.

But the Realme Pad comes across as a good tablet, at least for the money. Here are its price and sale details, and specifications.

Realme Pad price in India

The Realme Pad will be available to buy for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variants, respectively. Both these variants are Wi-Fi + LTE, so you can use your SIM card for calls and cellular data. There is a cheaper Wi-Fi only variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that costs Rs 13,999, but it is not available at this point. Realme did not say a word about its availability.

The Realme Pad comes in Real Grey and Real Gold colours and will be available to buy starting at 12 pm today from Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline outlets. There is up to Rs 2,000 off on using an HDFC Bank debit card, credit card, and Easy EMI option on Flipkart for the purchase of the Realme Pad.

Realme Pad specifications

The Realme Pad comes with a 10.4-inch display with WUXGA+ resolution -- which is 2000x1200 pixels -- and a 16:10 aspect ratio display. The screen-to-body ratio is 82.5 per cent, which means bezels are thick on the tablet. Realme said the display has a dedicated Night Mode that lowers the brightness to as low as 2 nits to reduce the stress on the eyes. The Realme Pad has an 8-megapixel rear camera. Similarly, on the front, the tablet has an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a field-of-view of 105 degrees.

Powering the Realme Pad is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. There is no support for a microSD card. The 4G models have a SIM card tray. It runs Android 11 with Realme UI optimised for the tablet, which brings a simple and clean look with enough spacing between app icons. There are Dolby Atmos quad speakers on the Realme Pad with Hi-res certification. The Realme Pad uses a 7100mAh battery along with 18W fast charging. Realme claims the battery of the tablet can give about 18 hours of continuous video playback. The Realme Pad is only 6.9mm thick and weighs 440 grams.