Tata Power, HFCL, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Aurobindo Pharma among stocks in focus today 

Tata Power

Tata Power Company reported a 48.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,366.1 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), compared with Rs 919.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 26.3% to Rs 19,635.9 crore against Rs 15,544.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Q2FY27 profit includes an exceptional gain of Rs 119.2 crore. Separately, the company's board approved an investment of Rs 11,871 crore for developing an 1,800 MW pumped storage project in Maharashtra.

Cupid

Cupid logged over twofold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.2 crore compared with Rs 24.1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 188 crore from Rs 84.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) reported a 114.8% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.8 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 41.1% to Rs 295.9 crore from Rs 209.7 crore a year earlier.

Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine reported a 41.6% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.3 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 91.2 crore in Q2FY26.

Revenue also remained under pressure, declining 3% to Rs 491 crore against Rs 506.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) logged a 12% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 171.97 crore in Q2 compared with Rs 153.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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HFCL

The company has won export orders worth Rs 834.36 crore (equivalent to $88.94 million), for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer.



DCX Systems

DCX Systems reported a significant improvement in its bottom line, with its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 0.25 crore in Q2FY27 from a loss of Rs 9.04 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, revenue from operations declined 27.3% year-on-year to Rs 140.2 crore compared with Rs 192.9 crore in Q2FY26.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on November 11 to raise capital from institutional investors. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at Rs 992.25 per equity share.

The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price to eligible institutional buyers.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma said the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at the Seymour facility of Lannett Company LLC, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company, in the United States.

The inspection was carried out between August 17 and August 21, 2026.

ITC

ITC has increased the retail price of its Gold Flake RSFT (69 mm) cigarette pack by Rs 10 to Rs 135 from the earlier Rs 125, according to a reports. The latest price revision follows an earlier increase in February 2026, when the price of the same pack was raised from Rs 95 to Rs 125.

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Tata Investment Corporation

Tata Investment Corporation announced a leadership-related development following Noel N Tata's retirement as Chairman and Director of the company, effective November 11.

The company's board has appointed Noel N Tata as Chairman Emeritus with effect from November 12.

Aditya Infotech

Dixon Technologies has sold 14.04 lakh equity shares of Aditya Infotech, representing a 1.14% stake, for Rs 581.65 crore through a block deal.

The transaction accounts for approximately half of Dixon Technologies' 2.29% holding in Aditya Infotech, equivalent to 28.09 lakh shares, as of September 2026.

The shares were sold at Rs 4,140 apiece, with Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund emerging as buyers. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 8.42 lakh shares, representing a 0.69% stake, for Rs 348.99 crore. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased 5.61 lakh shares, equivalent to a 0.45% stake, for Rs 232.66 crore.

Earnings today

Alkem Laboratories, Amber Enterprises India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Manappuram Finance, Oil India, Ola Electric Mobility, Bharat Dynamics, Vodafone Idea, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Dilip Buildcon, EIH, Elevate Campuses, EMS, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Rays of Belief, NMDC, Page Industries, Hitachi Energy India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Rail Vikas Nigam, Travel Food Services, and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions will announce their quarterly earnings today.