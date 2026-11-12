Coforge, Vedanta, Paytm, Adani Green, Groww shares: $2 bn inflows likely on MSCI rejig

Coforge Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC), Adani Green Energy Ltd and Meesho Ltd are seen as the biggest beneficiaries of MSCI's November 2026 review, which has increased India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index to 11.7 per cent from 11.5 per cent. Going by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research and JM Financial's initial estimates, the change would translate into incremental passive inflows of around $2 billion.
"On aggregate, the high-probability names could drive passive inflows into India of about $2.2 billion and outflows of approximately $200 million, resulting in a net positive passive inflow of roughly $2 billion," JM Financial said.