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Delhi-NCR pollution: Noida, Ghaziabad schools to hold classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode from today

Delhi-NCR pollution: Noida, Ghaziabad schools to hold classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode from today

The hybrid-mode requirement is not limited to the Noida and Ghaziabad region. It also applies to schools in Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad under the CAQM’s GRAP-III directions, making it one of the key education-related curbs in the pollution-control plan.

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  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 9:25 AM IST
Delhi-NCR pollution: Noida, Ghaziabad schools to hold classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode from todayWith air pollution worsening across Delhi-NCR, schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar have been directed to offer both online and offline classes to younger students.

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Thursday, November 12, as Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) comes into force across Delhi-NCR amid worsening air pollution. Students may attend school physically or join online classes, where the facility is available.

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The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has instructed principals and managers of all government, government-aided and recognised schools to ensure that teaching for Classes 1 to 5 is conducted in both physical and online modes. The direction applies to schools across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Under the arrangement, parents can choose whether their child attends school in person or learns through online classes. The online option is mandatory only where a school is able to provide internet-based teaching.

MUST READ: As GRAP III kicks in, Delhi-NCR schools directed to shift classes 1-5 to hybrid mode

The decision follows the implementation of GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorated. Under Clause 8(i) of the GRAP-III schedule, the Delhi government and NCR state governments are required to shift classes up to Class 5 to hybrid mode in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

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Officials said the measure is intended to reduce young children’s exposure to polluted outdoor air while ensuring that learning is not disrupted. The hybrid arrangement will remain in place until pollution conditions ease.

The District Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Gautam Buddha Nagar issued an order dated November 7 directing school heads to implement the hybrid system with immediate effect.

Schools have been asked to ensure full compliance, and authorities have warned of action against institutions that fail to follow the directions.

Ghaziabad has issued similar directions, requiring schools there to offer both classroom and online learning for primary-section students.

The order does not mean a complete closure; schools must continue classroom teaching for students attending in person while allowing others to study from home.

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DON'T MISS: Delhi pollution: Delhiites wake up to ‘very poor’ air as AQI tops 321, no respite anytime soon

The hybrid-mode requirement is not limited to the Noida and Ghaziabad regions. It also applies to schools in Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad under the CAQM’s GRAP-III directions, making it one of the key education-related curbs in the pollution-control plan.

Parents in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are advised to check updates from their child’s school, as individual institutions may issue specific instructions on online class timings, platforms and attendance.

(With agency inputs)

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 9:25 AM IST
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