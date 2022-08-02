Realme Watch 3 goes on sale in India today, early buyers will get Rs 500 off

Realme's latest Realme Watch 3 will go on sale in India for the first time today, August 2. The watch heavily resembles Apple's premium Watch smartwatches but comes with a not-so-premium price tag. Customers have the option to buy the device in two colours, and both variants support the Bluetooth Calling feature. It lets users call directly via the smartwatch. Users can also receive calls on the watch, and interact via the in-built microphone and speaker. Other key features include over 100 workout modes, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and continuous Spo2 monitoring.

Realme Watch 3 price in India

The Realme Watch 3 comes with a price tag of Rs 3,499. However, as a part of the early sale, customers can purchase the device for Rs 2,999, though it is a limited-period sale offer. The Realme Watch will retail via Realme channels and Flipkart.

Customers can choose between Black and Grey colours. Both variants come with the same 1.8-inch display.

Realme Watch 3 specifications

As mentioned, the Realme Watch 3 resembles the Apple Watch smartwatches, though there are considerable differences in the built quality. The Realme Watch 3 features a plastic build, mainly to keep the pricing low. Apart from that, it gets a 1.8-inch display with 240x286 resolution. The display has a considerable chin.

It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. As mentioned, users can choose over 110 watch faces.

The watch works with both Android and iOS phones, and users will need the Realme Link app to monitor health data. The app will let users track sleep patterns, step count, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels. The watch also directly shows some health metrics and users can track stress levels as well. Being a budget watch, the data may not be fully accurate, but companies always maintain that metrics are only for reference.

Speaking of the Bluetooth-calling tool, Realme Watch 3's key feature, lets users call and receive phone calls directly on the watch. Many brands like Noise and Ambrane have also been adding features to their watches. As you'd expect, the feature requires access to Bluetooth and contacts to work.