Realme XT: Should you buy the 64 MP quad-camera phone?

Realme XT is the first 64MP camera smartphone in India. It is a beast and is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display also has FullHD+ resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. So, should you buy Realme XT? Following are a few points that will help you in your purchase decision.

Performance: Realme XT comes with a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. This efficient SoC is coupled with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device comes in three memory configurations - 4GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The in-built storage can be further expanded via microSD card, which is also the USP of the device.

Battery: The Realme XT comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery and has 20W fast charging capabilities. The company has included a 20W VOOC fast charger in the box which can fully recharge the battery within 80 minutes.

Display: The display has FullHD+ resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and looks great with vivid colours. It has good viewing angles and brightness levels.

Camera: Realme XT comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. The primary shooter is a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. The sensor uses 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver high-quality 16MP images. The camera can also click full-resolution images at 9216x6912 pixels with the Ultra 64MP mode. Apart from the 64MP camera, the Realme XT also features an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device has a 16MP selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop notch.

Software: Realme XT runs Android 9 Pie out of the box with ColorOS 6 on top. Realme has promised to update to Android 10 in the first quarter of 2020. Realme XT also supports Dolby Atmos. The device also features HyperBoost 2.0 which claims to deliver higher frame rates and lower latency while playing games.

Protection: Realme XT is the company's first Realme phone to come with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

Premium look: Realme XT offers a curved glass design, giving it a premium look. It also comes in two gradient colour options - Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

HD streaming: Realme XT comes with Widevine L1 certification and can stream HD content on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Price: The 4GB variant of Realme XT can be bought for Rs 15,999, whereas the 6GB variant is priced at 16,999. The top 8GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Edited By: Udit Verma

