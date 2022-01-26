Redmi 10A and 10C price in India can be under Rs 12,000, launch soon

Redmi is planning to introduce two new smartphones in India. The smartphone maker has already launched the Redmi Note 11T 5G this year and has confirmed the Note 11S as well. But, the new phones will not be part of the Note series and will be more affordable than the existing options. Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are expected to be priced under Rs 12,000 in the country.

Interestingly, both these smartphones will also be launched in China and other markets. In India, they will succeed the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. Both these devices were launched in the country in 2020. This segment hasn't seen too many smartphones over the past year or so.

Redmi 10A and 10C will provide more options to customers looking to purchase affordable smartphones. As for the features, the phones are likely to pack MediaTek processors. The phones will also feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

A report by Xiaomiui suggests that the Redmi 10A will be codenamed 'thunder' and 'light'. The Redmi 10C will be codenamed 'fog', 'rain', and 'wind'. There will be very few differences between the Redmi 10A and 10C, according to the report.

To recall, the Redmi 9A is selling for Rs 7,499 in India, which is the price for the basic 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 3GB + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 8,299. The Redmi 9C sells for MYR 429 (around Rs 7,500). This price is for 2GB + 32GB storage model.

Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C launch. We should expect to hear more about these phones as the launch nears.